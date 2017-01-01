Uniting the community

Locals came together to celebrate culture found throughout Ferndale

By Ashley Hiruko

ashley@lyndentribune.com

FERNDALE — After taking a one-year hiatus, the Ferndale Festival of Arts, Culture and Family returned to celebrate the “broadest definition of culture.”

“We took a year off on purpose to cleanse the palette and now we’re back at it,” said Mark Hall, executive director for teaching and learning. The happening was a typical annual spring event, but in 2016 the district decided to postpone for a year putting energy toward holding a larger and more community-minded gathering.

People from throughout Ferndale came together to celebrate the varying cultural background of those from the area on Friday at Horizon Middle School. People smiled and laughed together as they connected while eating food samples from around the globe. Entertainment was provided by local favorites Lummi Blackhawk Dancers, Bob Storms, Chicas Reinas Dancers and the Ferndale High School Drumline and Colorguard.

“We’re trying to create awareness and just bring it to the front that our community is diverse,” said Hall about the overall purpose of holding such an event. “That’s our strength. We’ve been saying that message for a long time.”

The Ferndale School Board hosted the gathering meant to be an embodiment of its Fourth Strategic Commitment of “Honoring, celebrating and embracing our diverse community.”

The commitment states, “We believe that our public schools belong to our entire community, and our diversity makes us stronger. To capitalize on this strength, we are dedicated to energizing and integrating all aspects of our community in support of our children and their learning.”

The open house style event put performers on the school’s main stage including the Lummi Blackhawk Dancers whose performance of songs and drums echoed throughout the building.

Throughout the school, in various rooms, tutorials on drumming or cultural dances were given. In one room toward the latter part of the event, Sophia Bianco and Grace Benson performed “My Shot,” a piece from the popular musical “Hamilton” focusing on the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The eyes in the room were focused on the young girls as they spoke rhyme after rhyme. “I’m a diamond in the rough, a shiny piece of coal. Tryin’ to reach my goal. My power of speech: unimpeachable.”

The night ended with drums that contrasted with those played by the Lummi Blackhawk Dancers. The Ferndale High School Drumline took the stage, once again displaying the kind of culture that is located everywhere.

“Our student population shows that our demographics show a lot of diversity,” Hall said. “In our classrooms, students speak many languages and have many cultures … We’re just trying to pause to pay attention to each other. There in the classroom day after day we may not realize how unique the person sitting next to us is.”