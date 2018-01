Valeria Mjolsness, age 95, of Bellingham, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, in St. Innocent Orthodox Church, 7461 Goodwin Rd., Everson. Arrangements are by Gillies Funeral Home & Cremation Services….

