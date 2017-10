BELLINGHAM ­— Free inspection and replacement of faulty vehicle light bulbs is the point of ASA Northwest’s “Lights On” program, which is in its 44th year. The local event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Bellingham High School on Cornwall Avenue. Contact Nita Harksell at 360-380-2277 for more information….

