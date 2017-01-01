Walt & Donna Pollman — 65th anniversary

Walt and Donna Pollman of Ferndale are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were high school sweethearts and got married on June 13, 1952. at St.

Paul’s Episcopal Church in Bellingham. Soon after the ceremony, the couple moved to Seattle, where Walt pursued a degree in pharmacy from the University of Washington and Donna worked for General Insurance Company. They purchased Ferndale Pharmacy on Second and Main streets in Ferndale on Sept. 9, 1981. Both Walt and Donna were very active in the Ferndale community, with the Ferndale Heritage Society being one of their favorites. Their family includes daughter Lisa and son-in-law Tom.