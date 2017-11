Walt Pollman Jr. passed away early Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 in Bellingham at the age of 84. Walt Jr. was born Dec. 18, 1932 to Walter Pollman Sr. and Lucille Pollman in Spring Creek, Missouri. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Donna; daughter Lisa Pollman (Tom McCarthy); sister Jean Van Etten;…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now