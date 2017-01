Upcoming training at three venues LYNDEN ­— It’s time to plan for best land and animal management in 2017. Three workshops sponsored by the Whatcom Conservation District can assist owners. • Land Management for Productive Berries is from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Peoples Place on the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds. A free…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now