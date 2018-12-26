Legals- December 26, 2018

FERNDALE

NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Hearing Examiner meeting will be held beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 11, 2019 Ferndale City Hall located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony or submit comments in writing to the Hearing Examiner. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: December 26, 2018

PUBLIC HEARING DATE: January 11, 2019

APPLICANT: Gurinder Singh Jasvinder Kaur

APPLICANT’S AGENT: Ramon Llanos

APPLICATION NUMBER: 18004-PP

PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is addressed as 6047 Malloy Avenue, parcel number 390219557455 located on the west side of Malloy Avenue just south of Donna Lane.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The developer proposes to subdivide the 1.2-acre parcel into five single family lots with right-of-way (ROW) improvements to Malloy Avenue. The development will involve the installation of shared access driveways, water service, sanitary sewer, storm drains, a storm vault, and other common utilities. A category IV wetland exists on the southern portion of the property. The applicant is proposing to build outside of the wetland and associated buffer areas

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of a preliminary plat from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: December 26, 2018 – January 11, 2019

CONTACT:

Jesse Ashbaugh, Assistant Planner

Public Comments: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685 -2368

City Hall: 2095 Main Street – second floor

Published December 26, 2018

CITY OF FERNDALE

HEARING EXAMINER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

RE: Administrative Appeal

File No. 18007-APL

Appellants: Silver Creek Business Park and Van Beek Drywall

Project Names: Silver Creek Business Park Phase Three and Van Beek Drywall

Notice is hereby given that the Ferndale Hearing Examiner will conduct a public hearing on January 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Ferndale City Hall located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale to consider an appeal on an administrative decision. Pursuant to Section 14.15.055 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The appellants appeal the Public Works Stormwater Condition Number 5 cited within two separate site plan review letters dated October 15, 2018 issued for the Silver Creek Business Park Phase III and the Van Beek Drywall projects. The Public Works Condition requires a stormwater site plan be developed according to the 2014 Stormwater Management Manual for Western Washington Volume I Stormwater Site Plans prior to any application being approved for the property.

Project Locations:

1350 Slater Road located on the north side of Slater Road and the east side of Kester Avenue. Assessor Parcel Number (APN) 380204352537. Parcel A of the General and Specific Binding Site Plan for Silver Creek Business Park.

1380 and 1390 Slater Road located north of Silver Creek. Assessor Parcel Numbers (APN) 390233403033 and 390233420040. Parcels D and E of the General and Specific Binding Site Plan for Silver Creek Business Park.

Both project sites are zoned General Business located in Ferndale, WA.

For further information regarding this request, please contact Haylie Miller at the City of Ferndale Community Development Department at 2095 Main Street, or call (360) 685-2368.

Published December 26, 2018

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-831979-SH

Title Order No.: 180301649-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2091003403

Parcel Number(s): 405302 487490 0000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: KEVIN M. WILLIAMSON, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: M&T Bank

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/4/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 6, CULP COURT DIVISION NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME “12” OF PLATS, AT PAGE 83, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2138 CULP COURT, POINT ROBERTS, WA 98281 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/20/2009, recorded 10/29/2009, under Instrument No. 2091003403 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 2/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2150201700 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from KEVIN M. WILLIAMSON, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE, as grantor(s), to STEWART TITLE, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR PINNACLE CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2130901542

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $18,882.25.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $191,250.20, together with interest as provided in the Note from 7/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/4/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 12/24/2018 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 12/24/2018 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 12/24/2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 7/14/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-831979-SH.

Dated: 8/20/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Maria Montana, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-831979-SH Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0144276 12/5/2018 12/26/2018

Published December 5 and 26, 2018.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-17-799558-BB

Title Order No.: 170461551

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

Instrument No. 1981204868

Parcel Number(s): 3805233070250000, 3805233650610000, 3805233670590000, 3805233000280000, 84828

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: RANDY GATES AND VALERIE GATES, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND DALE E STRODE AND DONNA L STRODE, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/4/2019, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: A PORTION OF GOVERNMENT LOT 9, SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF W.M., SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 9, A FOUND D.N.R. CONCRETE MONUMENT, AS DEPICTED ON THAT CERTAIN RECORD OF SURVEY, VOLUME 1 OF SURVEYS, PAGE 55, WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 951114181, THIS R.O.S. IS USED AS THE BASIS OF BEARING/SURVEY FOR THIS DESCRIPTION, AND THIS COMMENCING POINT IS ALSO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN PARCEL DESCRIBED ON THAT CERTAIN STATUTORY WARRANTY DEED, VOLUME 471 OF DEEDS, PAGE 937, WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 951121046 (JOHNSTON TO HOLLERN); THENCE SOUTH 85°10’23” EAST, 698.56 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 9, TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PARCEL DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN S.W.D., AF# 951121046; THENCE NORTH 00°56’11” EAST, 330.58 FEET ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID PARCEL TO A POINT, WHICH IS ALSO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN PARCEL DESCRIBED BY STATUTORY WARRANTY DEED, VOLUME 289 OF DEEDS, PAGE 113, WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1216099 (INGRAM TO HODGES), AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THIS SUBJECT PARCEL MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID EAST LINE NORTH 00°56’11” EAST, 288.57 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PARCEL DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN S.W.D. AF# 951121046, THENCE LEAVING SAID EAST LINE NORTH 42°33’25” EAST, 962.82 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 9; THENCE SOUTH 00°28’14” WEST 1060.00 FEET ALONG SAID EAST LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 9 TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN PARCEL DESCRIBED IN SAID S.W.D. AF# 1216099, THENCE NORTH 84°30’34” WEST, 650.17 FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID PARCEL DESCRIBED IN SAID S.W.D. AF# 1216099 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALSO A TRACT OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF W.M., THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, 627.64 FEET; THENCE SOUTHEAST 84°30’34”, 703.66 FEET; THENCE SOUTHWEST 00°56’11”, 288.57 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF A PARCEL OF PROPERTY DEEDED TO IRA C. HODGES AND SUSAN HODGES UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1216099; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID HODGES TRACT TO THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 9, SECTION 23, THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 9, NORTHWEST 85°10’23”, 698.56 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON PARCEL A-1: TOGETHER WITH A 20 FOOT EASEMENT ADJACENT TO AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE AS DESCRIBED IN AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 624171 LYING EASTERLY OF THE NORTH AND SOUTH CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF W.M., FOR THE PURPOSE OF INGRESS AND EGRESS. ALL SITUATE IN COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 3243 MOSQUITO LAKE RD, DEMING, WA 98244 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/22/1998, recorded 12/30/1998, under Instrument No. 1981204868 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from RANDY GATES AND VALERIE GATES, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND DALE E STRODE AND DONNA L STRODE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INS CO – WHATCOM CO., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2017-1001787

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $16,185.60.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $17,674.53, together with interest as provided in the Note from 6/1/2017 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/4/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 12/24/2018 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 12/24/2018 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 12/24/2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 7/18/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-17-799558-BB.

Dated: 8/28/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Jessica Junk, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-17-799558-BB Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0144641 12/5/2018 12/26/2018

Published December 5 and 26, 2018

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-834381-SH Title Order No.: 8740638

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070504930

Parcel Number(s): 36523/3705065460220000, 36519/3705065280320000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: KENNETH P. SATRE MARRIED AND EMILY HARRISON HIS WIFE AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc.

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/25/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: LOTS 9 TO 15, BLOCK 1, PLAT OF ELSBREE’S ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF ACME, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 43, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; EXCEPT THAT PART OF LOT 9 BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY 61 FEET; THENCE EAST 103 FEET 8 INCHES; THENCE SOUTH 58 FEET 7 INCHES; THENCE WEST 80 FEET 5 INCHES TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; ALSO, EXCEPT THAT PORTION OF THE NORTH 1 FEET 3 INCHES OF SAID LOT 9, LYING WEST OF A LINE DRAWN PARALLEL TO AND 105 FEET 7 INCHES WEST OF THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 9. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. PARCEL B: A TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 37 NORTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF W.M., WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING 20 FEET SOUTH OF THE PRIVATE ROAD BETWEEN THE SCHILD AND PETTIGREW PROPERTIES; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY 84 FEET 7 INCHES; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY 87 FEET 7 INCHES; THENCE EASTERLY 89 FEET 8 INCHES; THENCE SOUTH 20 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2115 VALLEY HIGHWAY, ACME, WA 98220 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/25/2007, recorded 5/30/2007, under Instrument No. 2070504930 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from KENNETH P. SATRE MARRIED AND EMILY HARRISON HIS WIFE AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WELLS FARGO FINANCIAL WASHINGTON 1, INC., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc., the Beneficiary.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $12,131.73.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $243,436.70, together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/7/2018 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/25/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/13/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-834381-SH.

Dated: 9/19/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Erome Lucas, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-834381-SH Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0145446 12/26/2018 1/16/2019

Published December 26, 2018 and January 16, 2019

TS No WA07000105-18-1 TO No 180178370

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

Grantor: ANDREW T. MEDLEY, A MARRIED MAN WHO AQUIRED TITLE AS A SINGLE MAN

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2090102575

Parcel Number: 3803201181290000

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 4, 2019, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: THE EAST HALF OF LOTS 19 AND 20, BLOCK 327, FIRST ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF NEW WHATCOM, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 2 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 36, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON APN: 3803201181290000 More commonly known as 1118 E NORTH ST, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226-4642 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated January 22, 2009, executed by ANDREW T. MEDLEY, A MARRIED MAN WHO AQUIRED TITLE AS A SINGLE MAN as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for TMBG INC,A WASHINGTON CORPORATION, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded January 27, 2009 as Instrument No. 2090102575 and that said Deed of Trust was modified by Modification Agreement and recorded September 28, 2016 as Instrument Number 2016-0903398 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Bank of America, N.A. and recorded May 1, 2018 as Instrument Number 2018-0500073 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II. No action commenced by Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS:

DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From December 1, 2017 To August 22, 2018

Number of Payments 9 $1,030.68

Total $9,276.12

LATE CHARGE INFORMATION

December 1, 2017 August 22, 2018 $288.54

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION

Note Dated: January 22, 2009

Note Amount $176,332.00

Interest Paid To: November 1, 2017

Next Due Date: December 1, 2017

Current Beneficiary: Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP

Contact Phone No: (800) 561-4567

Address: 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 200-A,

Anaheim, CA 92806

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $175,703.82, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on January 4, 2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by December 24, 2018, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before December 24, 2018 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the December 24, 2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es):

ANDREW T MEDLEY

1118 E NORTH ST,

BELLINGHAM, WA 98226-0000

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANDREW T. MEDLEY

1118 E NORTH ST,

BELLINGHAM, WA 98226-4642

by both first class and certified mail on July 11, 2018, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place July 11, 2018 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819

Website: www.wshfc.org

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Telephone: (800) 569-4287

Website: www.hud.gov

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: (800) 606-4819

Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov

Dated: August 24, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President

MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

500 Union Street, Suite 620

Seattle, WA 98101

Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832ISL Number 47713, Pub Dates: 12/05/2018, 12/26/2018, FERNDALE RECORD

Published December 5 and 26, 2018.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-09-245352-SH

Title Order No.: 160260461-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2061104267

Parcel Number(s): 370432 349341 0000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ALVIN B. WHITE AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee for NRZ Pass-Through Trust IV Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/25/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: The North half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter and that part of the North half of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter lying East of Cain Lake Road (also known as County Road No. 485) in Section 32, Township 37 North, Range 4 East of W.M. . Whatcom county, Washington. More commonly known as: 380 CAIN LAKE ROAD, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/22/2006, recorded 11/30/2006, under Instrument No. 2061104267 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from ALVIN B. WHITE AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of ARGENT MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee for NRZ Pass-Through Trust IV, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2140701885

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $376,017.68.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $335,087.69, together with interest as provided in the Note from 12/1/2008 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/25/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/4/2012.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site:

http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-09-245352-SH.

Dated: 9/20/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Kristen Oswood, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241

Trustee Sale Number: WA-09-245352-SH Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0145499 12/26/2018 1/16/2019

Published December 26, 2018 and January 16, 2019

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.

Trustee Sale No.: WA-18-831538-BB

Title Order No.: 180293070-WA-MSI

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2070901150 Parcel Number(s): 4153351670930000

Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JOSEPH SZABO, SABRA SZABO

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Quality Loan Service Corporation of Washington

Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Bank of America, N.A.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 1/25/2019, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 3, LEE SIDE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 135 PERIWINKLE LN, FKA 135 RONALD DR, POINT ROBERTS, WA 98281 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/29/2007, recorded 9/11/2007, under Instrument No. 2070901150 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JOSEPH SZABO, SABRA SZABO, as grantor(s), to PRLAP, INC., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., as original beneficiary.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $21,563.85.

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $133,000.00, together with interest as provided in the Note from 9/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/25/2019. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/14/2019 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/3/2018.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-18-831538-BB.

Dated: 9/13/2018 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Shawn Sta Ines, Assistant Secretary

Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

2763 Camino Del Rio South,

San Diego, CA 92108

Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington

108 1st Ave South, Suite 202,

Seattle, WA 98104

For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-18-831538-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0145264 12/26/2018 1/16/2019

Published December 26, 2018 and January 16, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION OF COMPLAINT

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

WESTERN DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON

SEATTLE DIVISION

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Plaintiff,

v.

DAVID A. GOULD; JANE C. POLINDER; WASHINGTON STATE DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; BROOKLINE PROPERTIES; FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LTD.; and GOLDSTAR ENTERPRISES, INC.,

Defendants.

Case No. 2:16-cv-1041-TSZ

TO BROOKLINE PROPERTIES; FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LTD.; and GOLDSTAR ENTERPRISES, INC.:

You are hereby summoned to appear or plead within 60 days of November 28, 2018, and defend the above titled action in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, by answering the Complaint of the plaintiff, the United States of America, and serving a copy of the answer on the undersigned attorney for the United States at his office stated below. If you fail to do so, judgment will be entered against you according to the Complaint’s demands.

The purpose of this action is to (1) reduce to judgment outstanding federal tax assessments against defendants David A. Gould and Jane C. Polinder and (2) foreclose the related federal tax liens on the real property at 6109 Evergreen Way, Ferndale, Washington 98248, and more particularly described as follows:

Lot 1, as delineated on Baycor Short Plat, according to the plat thereof, recorded August 22, 2005, under the Auditor’s File No. 2050804879, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

Assessor’s Tax Parcel No. 3902180470220000.

Because you may possess an interest in this property, the United States District Court has ordered that you be served by publication of this Summons. If you fail to respond, default judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

United States’ Attorney:

CHARLES J. BUTLER

Trial Attorney, Tax Division

U.S. Department of Justice

P.O. Box 683

Washington, D.C. 20044

202-514-6062

[email protected]

Published November 28, December 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018 and January 2, 2019

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

COURT CAUSE NO. 17-2-02251-37

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, a limited liability company,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; ROES 1 through 10, inclusive

Defendant(s).

TO: KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development; DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; ROES 1 through 10, inclusive , Judgment Debtor(s),

TO WHATCOM COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

On October 22, 2018 NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, a limited liability company obtained an Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure in the Superior Court of Washington, County of Whatcom, against Defendants KATHY DIANE GILDEN, personal representative for the ESTATE OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MABEL MARIE GILDEN, a deceased individual; BEN CARSON, solely in his capacity as Secretary for United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the land and premises located at 9440 Dahl Lane, Blaine, WA 98230 and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M.

PARCEL A-1:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER THE WEST 1 ROD OF THE EAST 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M.

PARCEL A-2:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES AND FOR UTILITIES OVERHEAD AND/OR UNDERGROUND OVER THE SOUTH 30 FEET OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, SAID PORTION BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OR THE WEST 1 ROD OF THE EAST 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, AND THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, ALL WITHIN SAID SECTION 4; THENCE NORTH 30 FEET; THENCE WEST, PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OR SAID SUB-DIVISION, TO A POINT 15 FEET WEST OF THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, SAID WEST LINE BEING NOW THE CENTERLINE OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED 30 FOOT WIDE EASEMENT; THENCE NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, AND THE TERMINUS OF THIS DESCRIBED CENTER LINE.

PARCEL A-3:

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER AN EXISTING ROADWAY RUNNING FROM THE NORTH END OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED 1 ROD EASEMENT IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER. HOWEVER, IF AT ANY TIME ONE OR MORE OF THE PARTIES POSSESSING THIS EASEMENT CONSTRUCTS A NEW ROAD OR EQUAL OR BETTER QUALITY THAN THAT WHICH IS CURRENTLY IN EXISTENCE OF THIS EASEMENT, OVER THE NEW EASMENT SET FORTH IN THESE DOCUMENTS BUT NOT YET CONSTRUCTED FOR ROAD PURPOSES, THEN THIS EXISTING EASEMENT FOR ROAD SHALL BECOME NULL AND VOID. WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Parcel No: 4001043661850000.

Commonly referred to as: 9440 Dahl Lane, Blaine, WA 98230 referred to in the Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through November 16, 2018 is $334,974.46 consisting of the following: the principal amount of $232,160.41; Prejudgment interest through 9/30/18 in the amount of $65,743.16; Prejudgment fees through 9/30/18 in the amount of $30,581.51; $5,121.21 awarded for attorney’s fees and costs; plus pre-judgment interest from October 1, 2018 through October 22, 2018 in the amount of $640.42 ($29.11 x 22 days), plus post judgment interest accruing after October 23, 2018 through November 16, 2018 of $727.75 ($29.11 per diem x 25 days); pursuant to the Judgment, post-judgment amounts advanced for attorney’s fees and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees of an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to take the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Borrowers and that the court will establish an eight month redemption period from the date of the Sheriff’s foreclosure sale and the Sheriff shall be ordered to issue a Sheriff’s Deed to the successful bidder at the termination of the redemption period rights pursuant to RCW 6.23.020

WITNESS, the Honorable Pamela Englett , Commissioner of the Whatcom County Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed thereof this 30th day of November , 2018 .

THE SALE DATE has been set for Friday, February 8 , 2019 , 9:30 AM, at the Whatcom County Courthouse, Bellingham, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA , Civil Assistant

Published December 26, 2018 and January 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2019

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

CAUSE NO. 15-2-01714-1

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE HOLDERS OF CWABS, INC., ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB1,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

DAVID ROBINSON, an individual; SUSAN ROBINSON, an individual; CITIBANK SOUTH DAKOTA NA, a corporation; MILA INC., a corporation; and all other persons or parties, unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive,

Defendant(s).

TO: DAVID ROBINSON, an individual; SUSAN ROBINSON, an individual; CITIBANK SOUTH DAKOTA NA, a corporation; MILA INC., a corporation; and all other persons or parties, unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive , Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Whatcom County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Whatcom County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

COMMON STREET ADDRESS: 1813 UNDINE STREET, BELLINGHAM, WA

FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 13, PLAT OF PACIFIC TRAIL, DIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED DECEMBER 18, 2003, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2031203461, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 380320 408193 0000

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

DATE: Friday, January 25, 2019

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: WHATCOM COUNTY COURTHOUSE, BELLINGHAM, WA

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $360,151.48 together with interest, costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ATTORNEY:

MALCOLM CISNEROS

Nathan F. Smith

2112 Business Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92612

949.252.9400

BILL J. ELFO, Sheriff

Whatcom County

By: SHAUNA BALDETTA, Civil Assistant

311 Grand Avenue

Bellingham, WA

(360) 778-6614

Published December 26, 2018 and January 2, 9 & 16, 2019