Davida Helen Schuett, age 101, of Lynden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. She was born March 2, 1916 in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada, to William and Jean Barclay. Davida married Beverly Schuett in 1942 and moved to Everson. Davida worked as an operations supervisor for Rainier National Bank for over 40…

