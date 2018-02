Gloria Anne McDonald (DeGroot), age 80, was born June 18, 1937 in Snohomish and passed away on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 in Ferndale. She was a daughter of Casey Leonard and Evelyn Lucille (Olmstead) DeGroot. Gloria was the first grandchild to Bert and Anna Olmstead and William and Anna DeGroot (Lankhaar). Gloria was preceded in…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now