Legals – February 1, 2017

CITY OF FERNDALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Planning Commission meeting will be held beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE: February 1, 2017

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide, within the Residential Single Family Zones (RS) of the City of Ferndale

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale proposes amendments to Chapter 18.32 of the Ferndale Municipal Code, amending the City’s single family residential zones to address mathematical inconsistencies. As proposed, the zones would be renamed and the “Lot Averaging” requirement would be eliminated. Minimum and maximum density requirements would be preserved. The zones would be renamed to reflect the density ranges proposed. The proposal would not result in an increase in allowable densities.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of an amendment to the Ferndale Municipal Code.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: February 1, 2017 – February 15, 2017

CONTACT: Jori Burnett, Community Development Director

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

joriburnett@cityofferndale.org

Published by Ferndale Record

February 1, 2017.

DATE OF NOTICE:

February 1, 2017

APPLICANT:

City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION:

Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The City of Ferndale proposes modifying the Critical Areas Ordinance (Ferndale Municipal Code 16.08) as follows:

The Growth Management Act (RCW 36.70.A) defines critical areas as wetlands, frequently flooded areas, fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas, geologically hazardous, and critical aquifer recharge areas. The purpose of this periodic update is to ensure that the CAO meets the GMA requirements, including consistency with the City of Ferndale Comprehensive Plan, best available science, and state agency guidance updates.

The City of Ferndale requests approval of an amendment to the Ferndale Municipal Code.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

February 1 – 15, 2017

CONTACT:

Haylie Miller, Associate Planner

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2368

hayliemiller@cityofferndale.org

Published by Ferndale Record

February 1, 2017.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In re the Matter and Estate of:

ST. ELMO ABERNATHY, III,

Deceased. No. 17-4-00028-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The Co-Personal Representatives named below has been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If notice was not provided under RCW Chapters 11.40 or 11.42, the creditor must present the claim within twenty-four months after the decedent’s date of death. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors: February 1, 2017

Date of first publication: February 1, 2017

Judith M. Goddard and Robert L. Abernathy, Co-Personal Representatives

Presented by:

Law Offices of Roger L. Ellingson, P.S.

Roger L. Ellingson, WSBA #19292

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

PO Box 1258 / 289 H Street

Blaine, WA 98231-1258

(360) 332-7000; Fax: (360) 332-6677

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

JOSEPH ANDERSON, an unmarried man and CHARLES ANDERSON and LINDA ANDERSON, husband and wife

Plaintiffs,

v.

ESTATE OF CONSTANCE MASON, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE MASON, DECEASED, JACK GANT, an individual, SANDY MELLICK, an individual, LISA HILTON, an individual, KENNY GANT, an individual, BARBARA GALEN, an individual, THE CITY OF BLAINE, WASHINGTON, JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY, and ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendants.

Case No. 16-2-01476-0

AMENDED SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION

The State of Washington to the unknown Heirs and Devisees of the Estate of Constance Mason, Deceased, and All Other Persons or Parties Unknown Claiming Any Right, Title, Estate, Lien or Interest In or to real property described in the Amended Complaint herein, Defendants:

Each of you is hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, which date was January 18, 2017, and defend this action in the above entitled court. You are to answer the amended complaint of the plaintiffs and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiffs, at her office below stated. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demands of the amended complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.

The object of this action is to foreclosure a deed of trust recorded against the real property described in the Complaint.

DATED this 12th day of January, 2017.

BARRON SMITH DAUGERT, PLLC

/s/ Sallye Quinn

Sallye Quinn, WSBA No. 28695

Of Attorneys for Plaintiffs

TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-744987-AJ APN No.: 380316 153183 0000 Title Order No.: 160263723-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): BARRY L NORMAN, RONA R NORMAN Deed of Trust Grantee(s): TRAVELERS BANK & TRUST, FSB Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 1981200480

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/10/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 2, EXCEPT THE SOUTHWESTERLY ONE-HALF THEREOF, AND ALL OF LOT 3, BLOCK 2, PLAT OF LINDSHIER GARDENS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 19, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION OF SAID LAND, AS SHOWN IN PARTIAL RECONVEYANCE RECORDED AUGUST 6, 2008 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2080800650, OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE SOUTH 25.50 FEET, MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGELS TO THE SUNSET RIGHT-OF-WAY, OF: LOT 2, EXCEPT THE SOUTHWESTERLY ONE-HALF THEREOF, AND ALL OF LOT 3, BLOCK 2, PLAT OF LINDSHIER GARDENS. A PART OF THE CONSOLIDATED CITY OF BELLINGHAM, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGE 19, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2817 E SUNSET DR, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/27/1998, recorded 12/3/1998, under Instrument No. 1981200480 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from BARRY L NORMAN AND RONA R NORMAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE CO , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of TRAVELERS BANK & TRUST, FSB , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company, as trustee, on behalf of the holders of the Home Equity Loan Pass-Through Certificates, Series 1999-1 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2150702931

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: [Confirm total Reinstatement from Client’s Breakdown] .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $30,047.99 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 8/5/2015 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/10/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/30/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/30/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/30/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/9/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 10/11/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Tricia Willis, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-744987-AJ State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0116444 1/11/2017 2/1/2017

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-736707-BB APN No.: 4051112340080000 Title Order No.: 8649414 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): DOUGLAS N CUTTING, MARGARETE CUTTING Deed of Trust Grantee(s): ABN AMRO MORTGAGE GROUP, INC. Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2061200778

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/10/2017 , at 10:00 am At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 7, PLAT OF SAINT ANDREWS GREEN, DIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 16 OF PLATS, PAGES 48, 49 AND 50, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 5521 CANVASBACK RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/1/2006, recorded 12/6/2006, under Instrument No. 2061200778 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from DOUGLAS N CUTTING AND MARGARETE CUTTING, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE CO, INC. , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of ABN AMRO MORTGAGE GROUP, INC.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $44, 641 . 1 6 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $360,554.74 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 8/1/2015 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/10/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/30/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/30/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/30/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 8/22/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 10/6/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Rhianna Watson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-736707-BB State of: ___ California ____) County of: San Diego ____) On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0116273 1/11/2017 2/1/2017

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-735209-SW APN No.: 3901104450360000 Title Order No.: 160171334-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): DENNIS J CHEVAL Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR PINNACLE CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2091203593

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/3/2017 , at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE EAST 300 FEET OF THE WEST 600 FEET OF THE SOUTH 726 FEET OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT RIGHT-OF-WAY LYING ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE THEREOF, COMMONLY REFERRED TO AS ALDERGROVE ROAD. WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 3344 ALDERGROVE ROAD, FERNDALE, WA 98248 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/22/2009, recorded 12/29/2009, under Instrument No. 2091203593 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from DENNIS J CHEVAL, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE , as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR PINNACLE CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2016-0701987

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $88,499.89 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $175,472.09 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 6/1/2012 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/3/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/20/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/6/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 10/17/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Meesha Batson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-735209-SW State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0116797 2/1/2017 2/22/2017

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-12-532157-SH APN No.: 400131 254418 0000 Title Order No.: 120347570-WA-GSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): CHRISTOPHER DIJULIO JR Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR BEAR STEARNS RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2060704374

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/3/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 8, EXCEPT THE SOUTH 49 FEET THEREOF, AND LOT 7, EXCEPT THE SOUTH 49 FEET AND THE WESTERLY 37.5 FEET THEREOF, BLOCK 2, PLAT OF BIRCH BAY PARK FIRST ADDITION, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 6 OF PLATS, PAGES 16 THRU 21, INCLUSIVE RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; TOGETHER WITH SOUTH HALF OF VACATED SUNSET DRIVE ABUTTING THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY THAT WOULD ATTACH THERETO OPERATION BY LAW. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 7587 BOUNDARY LANE, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 7/24/2006, recorded 7/28/2006, under Instrument No. 2060704374 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from CHRISTOPHER DIJULIO JR, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR BEAR STEARNS RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc. Bear Stearns Mortgage Funding Trust 2006-AR2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-AR2 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2120702020

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $52,449.28.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $144,156.02 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 8/1/2010 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/3/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/20/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 11/16/2012 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 10/23/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Tricia Willis, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-12-532157-SH IDSPub #0117329 2/1/2017 2/22/2017

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-743877-AJ APN No.: 139338, 4004294283250000 Title Order No.: 8663284 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): JOE A LIGOCKI, JEANNINE M LIGOCKI Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS) AS NOMINEE FOR FIRST MAGNUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION, AN ARIZONA CORPORATION Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2041001780

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/3/2017 , at 9:00:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 1 THROUGH 8, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 3, PLAT OF NOOKSACK CITY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 3 OF PLATS, PAGE 20, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTONSITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON More commonly known as: 503 E MADISON STREET, NOOKSACK, WA 98276 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/4/2004, recorded 10/12/2004, under Instrument No. 2041001780 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from JOE A LIGOCKI AND JEANNINE M LIGOCKI, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to WHATCOM LAND TITLE , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS) AS NOMINEE FOR FIRST MAGNUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION, AN ARIZONA CORPORATION , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to WELLS FARGO BANK, NA , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2140701332

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $12,790.75 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $139,463.24 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 3/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/3/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/20/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/13/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 10/17/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Tricia Willis, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-743877-AJ State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0116775 2/1/2017 2/22/2017

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-15-689025-SW APN No.: 400222 487025 0000 Title Order No.: TSG1405-WA-1767952 245366112 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): Jeffrey A Sliger, Shelly A Sliger Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS) AS NOMINEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2061203440

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/3/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE WEST 22 RODS OF THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 22, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., EXCEPT THE NORTH 7 ACRES THEREOF, LESS ROADS, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 938 Birch Bay Lynden Rd, Lynden, WA 98264 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 12/15/2006, recorded 12/22/2006, under Instrument No. 2061203440 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from JEFFREY A. SLIGER AND SHELLY A. SLIGER, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE CO , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS) AS NOMINEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as Trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-BNC1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-BNC1 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number MERGE

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $27,651.18 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $304,000.00 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2015 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/3/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/20/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 2/10/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 10/20/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Meesha Batson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-15-689025-SW State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0117038 2/1/2017 2/22/2017

LEGAL

TS No WA05000124-16-1 APN 160304/ 4153351140380000 TO No 8645669 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 3, 2017, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 12, PLAT OF CEDAR HEIGHTS, ADDITION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, PAGE 76, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITAUTE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 160304/ 4153351140380000 More commonly known as 1887 WASHINGTON DRIVE, POINT ROBERTS, WA 98281 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of July 6, 2004, executed by LISA R YEAGER, AND ROBERT D RIDDLE, WIFE AND HUSBAND as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC., Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded July 15, 2004 as Instrument No. 2040702659 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Green Tree Servicing LLC and recorded May 20, 2015 as Instrument Number 2150502401 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by Ditech Financial LLC FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: Ditech Financial LLC FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC Contact Phone No: 800-643-0202 Address: 2100 East Elliot Road, Building 94, Tempe, AZ 85284

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From May 1, 2015 To October 20, 2016 Number of Payments 4 $689.76 3 $699.35 9 $722.48 2 $741.11 Total $12,841.63 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION May 1, 2015 October 20, 2016 $403.13 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: July 6, 2004 Note Amount: $100,000.00 Interest Paid To: April 1, 2015 Next Due Date: May 1, 2015

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $78,822.82, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on March 3, 2017. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 20, 2017, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 20, 2017 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 20, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Ditech Financial LLC FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS ROBERT DAVID RIDDLE 1887 WASHINGTON DRIVE, POINT ROBERTS, WA 98281-9613 ROBERT DAVID RIDDLE 1286 HONEYSUCKLE DR, FAIRBORN , OH 45324 ROBERT DAVID RIDDLE 1550 KEMPER AVE APT A, CHARLESTON, SC 29412-3423 ROBERT DAVID RIDDLE 1874 HAMBURG STREET, OAKLEY, CA 94561 LISA R. YEAGER 1887 WASHINGTON DRIVE, POINT ROBERTS, WA 98281-9613 LISA R. YEAGER 105 FIFTH STREET SUITE 201 BOX 032, LYNDEN, WA 95284 LISA R. YEAGER 1286 HONEYSUCKLE DR, FAIRBORN, OH 45324 LISA R. YEAGER 1550 KEMPER AVE APT A, CHARLESTON, SC 29412-3423 LISA R. YEAGER 1874 HAMBURG STREET, OAKLEY, CA 94561 by both first class and certified mail on August 15, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place August 29, 2016 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X.

If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060; Dated: October 20, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832ISL Number 21366, Pub Dates: 02/01/2017, 02/22/2017, FERNDALE RECORD-JOURNAL

