Legals – January 18, 2017

CITY OF FERNDALE

LEGAL

Parberry Environment Solutions, Brian Parberry, PO Box 669 Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Scrap it Stow it, is located at 1526 Slater Rd in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 2.5 acres of soil disturbance for Industrial, Utilities, Other (regrade and asphalt replacement) construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is Ditch to Brennan Pond.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program,

Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696,

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Published by Ferndale Record

January 18 & 25, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE: January 18, 2017

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide, within the Residential Single Family (RS) zones.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale proposes the following Zoning Text Amendments, to be considered at a public hearing on February 6, 2017.

Proposed changes include adoption of legislation to authorize Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s) as permitted uses within the City’s Residential Single Family (RS) zones.

The City of Ferndale requests approval of an amendment to the Ferndale Municipal Code.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 18 – February 6, 2017

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Associate Planner

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2368

hayliemiller@cityofferndale.org

Published by Ferndale Record

January 18, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Hearing Examiner meeting will be held beginning at 7PM on Thursday, February 2, 2017 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the Hearing Examiner. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: January 18, 2017

APPLICANT: Mel Hansen

PROJECT LOCATION: The project site, zoned as Residential Single Family 8, is located on the west side of Vista Drive addressed 6165 Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248, parcel number: 3902183760730000.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes to construct a duplex on the parcel. A duplex is reviewed under the Conditional Use Permit process.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval to construct a duplex in the residential single family zone from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 18 – February 2, 2017

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Associate Planner

hayliemiller@cityofferndale.org

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685 -2368

Published by Ferndale Record

January 18, 2017.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

JOSEPH ANDERSON, an unmarried man and CHARLES ANDERSON and LINDA ANDERSON, husband and wife

Plaintiffs,

v.

ESTATE OF CONSTANCE MASON, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE MASON, DECEASED, JACK GANT, an individual, SANDY MELLICK, an individual, LISA HILTON, an individual, KENNY GANT, an individual, BARBARA GALEN, an individual, THE CITY OF BLAINE, WASHINGTON, JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY, and ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendants.

Case No. 16-2-01476-0

AMENDED SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION

The State of Washington to the unknown Heirs and Devisees of the Estate of Constance Mason, Deceased, and All Other Persons or Parties Unknown Claiming Any Right, Title, Estate, Lien or Interest In or to real property described in the Amended Complaint herein, Defendants:

Each of you is hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, which date was January 18, 2017, and defend this action in the above entitled court. You are to answer the amended complaint of the plaintiffs and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiffs, at her office below stated. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demands of the amended complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.

The object of this action is to foreclosure a deed of trust recorded against the real property described in the Complaint.

DATED this 12th day of January, 2017.

BARRON SMITH DAUGERT, PLLC

/s/ Sallye Quinn

Sallye Quinn, WSBA No. 28695

Of Attorneys for Plaintiffs

Published by Ferndale Record

January 18 & 25 and February 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2017.

TRUSTEE’S SALE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-744217-BB APN No.: 4004291401590000 Title Order No.: 160255357-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): JOSHUA A. SOLES, KARA L. SOLES Deed of Trust Grantee(s): JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N. A. Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2090603623

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/17/2017 , at 9:00:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: Real property in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, described as follows: LOT D, PLAT OF CAMP NOOKSACK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2030600681, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 310 W 3RD ST, NOOKSACK, WA 98276 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/16/2009, recorded 6/19/2009, under Instrument No. 2090603623 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from JOSHUA A. SOLES AND KARA L. SOLES, AS HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to PACIFIC NORTHWEST TITLE & ESCROW , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N. A. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $9,335.41 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $133,342.44 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 3/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/17/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/6/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/6/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/6/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/7/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 10/10/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Briana Newton, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-744217-BB State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0116418 1/18/2017 2/8/2017

Published by Ferndale Record

January 18 and February 8, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-15-682230-SW APN No.: 390233 217463 0000 Title Order No.: 150211960-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): CHRISTOPHER RILEY, LAURALEE RILEY Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE BANK, FSB Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2071200877 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/17/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 7, PLAT OF LABOUNTY ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2050900662, AS AMENDED BY AFFIDAVIT OF MINOR CORRECTION OF SURVEY RECORDED SEPTEMBER 15, 2005, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2050902681, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 1533 SEAHAWK DR, FERNDALE, WA 98248-7815 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/29/2007, recorded 12/7/2007, under Instrument No. 2071200877 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 5/3/2013 as Instrument No. 2130500532 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from CHRISTOPHER RILEY, AND LAURALEE RILEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to LS TITLE OF WASHINGTON , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE BANK, FSB , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, doing business as Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for BCAT 2015-16TT , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2016-0300824

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $38,448.46 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $311,161.62 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/1/2015 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/17/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/6/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/6/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/6/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/17/2015 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 10/18/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Lauren Esquivel, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-15-682230-SW IDSPub #0116885 1/18/2017 2/8/2017

Published by Ferndale Record

January 18 and February 8, 2017.

LEGAL

File No. 2583.017 DOCUMENT TITLE:

Notice of Trustee’s Sale REFERENCE NUMBER(S): Deed of Trust Recording No. 2060303080 GRANTOR: (TRUSTEE) Ordal Trustee Services, Inc.

GRANTEE: (DEBTOR) Larry H. Montgomery BENEFICIARY: Sandra Petersen, Trustee of Brush Family Trust No. 3; Sandra Petersen, Trustee of Brush Ventures, a trust LEGAL DESCRIPTION: THE SOUTH 300 FEET OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT: A TRACT OF LAND IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTH QUARTER SECTION CORNER OF SAID SECTION 9; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE NORTH AND SOUTH CENTER LINE THEREOF, 814 FEET; THENCE WEST AT RIGHT ANGLES TO SAID CENTER LINE 870 FEET, TO THE EAST LINE OF THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE GREAT NORTHERN RAILWAY; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 9; THENCE EASTERLY, ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION, 756 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPT THE EAST 30 FEET FOR ROAD AS CONVEYED TO THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM BY DEED DATED DECEMBER 22, 1916, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 197341. ASSESSOR’S PROPERTY TAX PARCEL/ACCOUNT NUMBER

380209 222466 0000

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington Chapter 61.24, et seq.

1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 17th day of February 2017, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at main entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, in the City of Bellingham, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, towit:

THE SOUTH 300 FEET OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT:

A TRACT OF LAND IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 38 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTH QUARTER SECTION CORNER OF SAID SECTION 9; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE NORTH AND SOUTH CENTER LINE THEREOF, 814 FEET; THENCE WEST AT RIGHT ANGLES TO SAID CENTER LINE 870 FEET, TO THE EAST LINE OF THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE GREAT NORTHERN RAILWAY; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 9; THENCE EASTERLY, ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION, 756 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPT THE EAST 30 FEET FOR ROAD AS CONVEYED TO THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM BY DEED DATED DECEMBER 22, 1916, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 197341

(commonly known as: 4447 Curtis Road, Bellingham, WA) which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 16 March 2006, recorded on 20 March 2006, under Whatcom County Auditor’s No. 2060303080, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Larry H. Montgomery as Grantor, to Whatcom Land Title Company as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of PFG NW. Inc., as Beneficiary. Sandra Petersen obtained title to the beneficial interest in the Note and Deed of Trust under Assignments recorded under Whatcom County Auditor’s Recording No. 2060400089 and 2081101578. The interest of the Toney Family Trust was extinguished by a judgment filed on 21 September 2016 in Whatcom County Cause No. 16-2-01531-6.

2. No action commenced by the Beneficiaries of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

3. The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Principal balance due on

1 December 2011 $116,830.00

regular interest at 12% to default on

1 August 2013 $23,366.00

default interest at 24% from

1 August 2013 $91,127.40

less payments made ($21,028.80)

late fees at 10% of $1,168.30 for

9 months $1,051.47

Taxes paid by Petersen for 2013 $3,771.00

attorney’s fees and costs prior $7,067.00

to nonjudicial foreclosure

TOTAL: $222,184.07

4. The sum currently owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: principal of $116,830.00, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured, from the 1st day of December 2011, applicable late charges and advances, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

5. The abovedescribed real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 17th day of February 2017. The default referred to in Paragraph 3 must be cured by the time of the auction sale to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the time of the auction sale the default as set forth in Paragraph 3, together with any subsequent payments, late charges and advances, is cured, and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time up to the time of the auction sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

6. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Trustee or Beneficiary to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Larry H. Montgomery

4702 Northwest Drive

Bellingham, WA 98226

Jane Doe Montgomery

4702 Northwest Drive

Bellingham, WA 98226

Larry H. Montgomery

4447 Curtis Road

Bellingham, WA 98226

Jane Doe Montgomery

4447 Curtis Road

Bellingham, WA 98226

Occupants of the Property

4447 Curtis Road

Bellingham, WA 98226

Larry H. Montgomery

c/o Jack Swanson

Belcher Swanson Law Firm PLLC

900 Dupont St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

by both first class and certified mail on the 30th day of September 2016; and on the 30th day of September 2016 the Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph 1, or the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with the Notice of Default. The Trustee has in the Trustee’s possession proof of mailing and posting or personal service.

7. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing, to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

8. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all interest in the abovedescribed property.

9. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. All inquiries regarding this foreclosure action must be directed to Robert E. Ordal, at the address/telephone number set forth below.

10. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS. The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

ORDAL TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.,

TRUSTEE

By Robert E. Ordal, President

Suite 1750, 1000 Second Avenue

Seattle, Washington 98104

(206) 6245823

STATE OF WASHINGTON ))ss.

COUNTY OF KING )

I certify that I know or have satisfactory evidence that Robert E. Ordal is the person who appeared before me, and said person acknowledged that he was authorized to execute the instrument and acknowledged it as the President of Ordal Trustee Services, Inc., to be the free and voluntary act of such party for the uses and purposes mentioned in this instrument.

DATED: 3 November 2016

Linda J. Dueñas, Notary

Appointment Expires: 5/03/17

Residing at: Seattle, WA

Published by Ferndale Record

January 18 & February 8, 2017.

LEGAL

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-15-677088-SW APN No.: 4001311213510000 Title Order No.: 150175538-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): WARREN FOX, JODY FOX Deed of Trust Grantee(s): WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 1980801167

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/17/2017 , at 9:00:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THAT PORTION OF LOTS 7 AND 8, BLOCK 15, “BIRCH BAY PARK FIRST ADDITION,” WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 6 OF PLATS, PAGES 16 TO 21, INCLUSIVE, IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE, LYING WEST OF THE EAST LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 2, SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST OF W.M. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 7541 SUNSET DR, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 8/7/1998, recorded 8/11/1998, under Instrument No. 1980801167 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from WARREN FOX AND JODY FOX, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, A MISSOURI CORPORATION , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association ,

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $22,948.76

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $62,712.89 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 6/1/2014 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/17/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/6/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/6/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/6/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/18/2015 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 10/11/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Briana Newton, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-15-677088-SW State of: ___ California ___) County of: ____ San Diego ____) On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0116480 1/18/2017 2/8/2017

Published by Ferndale Record

January 18 and February 8, 2017.

LEGAL

File No.: Trustee: 8852.20110 Northwest Trustee Services, Inc. Grantors: Larry R. Foster, as a separate estate Grantee: Freedom Mortgage Corporation Ref to DOT Auditor File No.: 2110701513 and Re-Recorded on 10/05/2011 under Auditor’s File No. 2111000356 Tax Parcel ID No.: 400129-282326-0000 Abbreviated Legal: PTN. LOT 90, DOUBLE R RANCH, VOL. 9, PG 87, WHATCOM CO., WA. Notice of Trustee’s Sale Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663). Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287. Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819. Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear.

I.

On January 27, 2017, at 10:00 AM. inside the main lobby of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue in the City of Bellingham, State of Washington, the undersigned Trustee (subject to any conditions imposed by the Trustee) will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property “Property”, situated in the County(ies) of Whatcom, State of Washington: The North half of Lot 90, Double R. Ranch, according to the Plat thereof, Recorded in Volume 9 of Plats, Page 87 and 88, Records of Auditor’s Office of Whatcom County, Washington. Commonly known as: 7942 Crockett Road BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 07/03/11, recorded on 07/18/11, under Auditor’s File No. 2110701513 and Re-Recorded on 10/05/2011 under Auditor’s File No. 2111000356, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Larry R. Foster, A Single Man., as Grantor, to First American Title, as Trustee, to secure an obligation “Obligation” in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Investors Corporation, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Investors Corporation, its successors and assigns to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, under an Assignment/Successive Assignments recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2131200863. *The Tax Parcel ID number and Abbreviated Legal Description are provided solely to comply with the recording statutes and are not intended to supplement, amend or supersede the Property’s full legal description provided herein.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the Obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s or Borrower’s default on the Obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults: Amount due to reinstate as of 09/22/2016. If reinstating after this date, please contact NWTS for the exact reinstatement amount. Monthly Payments $35,400.24 Lender’s Fees & Costs $554.59 Total Arrearage $35,954.83 Trustee’s Expenses (Itemization) Trustee’s Fee $405.00 Title Report $744.60 Statutory Mailings $11.16 Recording Costs $30.00 Postings $80.00 Total Costs $1,270.76 Total Amount Due: $37,225.59 Other known defaults as follows:

IV.

The sum owing on the Obligation is: Principal Balance of $164,467.28, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument evidencing the Obligation from 09/01/13, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Obligation, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The Property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the Obligation as provided by statute. The sale will be made without representation or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession, encumbrances or condition of the Property on January 27, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by 01/16/17 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 01/16/17 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after 01/16/17 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire balance of principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): NAME AND ADDRESS Larry R. Foster 7942 Crockett Road Blaine, WA 98230 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Larry R. Foster 7942 Crockett Road Blaine, WA 98230 by both first class and certified mail, return receipt requested on 05/13/16, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 05/13/16 Grantor and Borrower were personally served with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted on a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee, whose name and address are set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and trustee’s fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the Property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. The trustee’s rules of auction may be accessed at www.northwesttrustee.com and are incorporated by this reference. You may also access sale status at www.northwesttrustee.com and www.USA-Foreclosure.com. Date Executed: September 22, 2016 Northwest Trustee Services, Inc., Trustee Authorized Signature 13555 SE 36th St. Suite 100 Bellevue, WA 98006 Contact: Nanci Lambert (425) 586-1900. Foster, Larry R. (TS# 8852.20110) 1002.287013-File No.

Published by Ferndale Record

December 28, 2016 and January 18, 2017.

LEGAL

TS No WA05000028-16-1 APN 80476/3803325430330000 TO No 8616556 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 17, 2017, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 27, PLAT OF WOODBINE DIVISION NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 12 OF PLATS, PAGE 21, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 80476/3803325430330000 More commonly known as 891 ST ANDREWS WAY, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of March 2, 2007, executed by RYAN M BERGSMA AND RACHEL L BERGSMA, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of BELLWETHER MORTGAGE, LLC as original Beneficiary recorded March 6, 2007 as Instrument No. 2070300604 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Countrywide Bank, FSB and recorded July 17, 2007 as Instrument Number 2070702446 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by Bank of America, N.A. SBM to Countrywide Bank, N.A. FKA Countrywide Bank, FSB, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: Bank of America, N.A. SBM to Countrywide Bank, N.A. FKA Countrywide Bank, FSB Contact Phone No: 800-669-6607 Address: 7105 Corporate Drive, Building C, Plano, TX 75024

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From November 1, 2013 To October 6, 2016 Number of Payments 5 $1,660.42 4 $1,649.68 12 $1,657.59 12 $1,664.57 3 $1,677.40 Total $59,798.94 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION November 1, 2013 October 6, 2016 $125.36 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: March 2, 2007 Note Amount: $227,000.00 Interest Paid To: October 1, 2013 Next Due Date: November 1, 2013

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $202,706.95, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on February 17, 2017. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 6, 2017, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 6, 2017 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 6, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bank of America, N.A. SBM to Countrywide Bank, N.A. FKA Countrywide Bank, FSB or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS RACHEL L BERGSMA 891 ST ANDREWS WAY, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 RACHEL L BERGSMA 891 ST ANDREWS WAY, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229-6805 RYAN M BERGSMA 891 ST ANDREWS WAY, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 RYAN M BERGSMA 891 ST ANDREWS WAY, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229-6805 by both first class and certified mail on July 26, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place July 25, 2016 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X.

If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060; Dated: October 13, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832ISL Number 21227, Pub Dates: 01/18/2017, 02/08/2017, FERNDALE RECORD-JOURNAL

Published by Ferndale Record

January 18 & February 8, 2017.

LEGAL

TS No WA08001006-15-1 APN 3704320834630000 TO No 150161796-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 17, 2017, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 39, BLOCK 5, PLAT OF GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO. 5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 55 THROUGH 57, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 3704320834630000 More commonly known as 409 RAINBOW DR, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284-9514 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of August 26, 2009, executed by HARMONI J BARKER, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded August 31, 2009 as Instrument No. 2090803599 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP and recorded November 3, 2011 as Instrument Number 2111100281 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP Contact Phone No: (800) 561-4567 Address: 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 200-A, Anaheim, CA 92806

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From May 1, 2011 To October 10, 2016 Number of Payments 66 $904.98 Total $59,728.68 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION May 1, 2011 October 10, 2016 $1,752.66 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: August 26, 2009 Note Amount: $122,527.00 Interest Paid To: April 1, 2011 Next Due Date: May 1, 2011

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $119,871.03, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on February 17, 2017. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 6, 2017, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 6, 2017 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 6, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS HARMONI J BARKER 409 RAINBOW DR, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284-9514 HARMONI J BARKER PO BOX 12904, EVERETT, WA 98206-2904 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF HARMONI J BARKER 409 RAINBOW DR, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284-9514 by both first class and certified mail on August 6, 2015, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place August 4, 2015 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X.

If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060; Dated: October 10, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832ISL Number 21059, Pub Dates: 01/18/2017, 02/08/2017, FERNDALE RECORD-JOURNAL

Published by Ferndale Record

January 18 & February 8, 2017.