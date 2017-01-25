Legals – January 25, 2017

CITY OF FERNDALE

Parberry Environment Solutions, Brian Parberry, PO Box 669 Ferndale, WA 98248, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Scrap it Stow it, is located at 1526 Slater Rd in Ferndale in Whatcom county.

This project involves 2.5 acres of soil disturbance for Industrial, Utilities, Other (regrade and asphalt replacement) construction activities.

The receiving waterbody is Ditch to Brennan Pond.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program,

Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696,

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

January 18 & 25, 2017.

CITY OF FERNDALE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

FOR

Plans, Specifications

and Engineering Services

The City of Ferndale is seeking qualification statements from Professional Engineering firms with experience providing Plans, Specifications and Engineering Services for the Cherry Street, First to Third Avenues Sidewalk Project.

A copy of the document that lists the requirements for submission of this RFQ may be obtained from the City’s website at http://www.cityofferndale.org.

The submittal date for the RFQ is 5:00PM, Friday, February 10, 2017.

The City of Ferndale is committed to providing equal opportunities to State of Washington certified Minority, Disadvantaged and Women’s Business Enterprises in contracting activities. (Section 4 of Chapter 56, Laws of 1975, 1st Ex. Sess. State of Washington.).

January 25, 2017.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

AND INTENT TO ISSUE A

MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT: Home Storage, LLP

APPLICATION NUMBER: 16028-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: December 22, 2016

PROJECT LOCATION: Located along the east side of LaBounty Road, approximately 400 feet south of the LaBounty Road/Seahawk Drive intersection, addressed 5210 LaBounty Road, parcel numbers 390233293360 and 390233276419.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant proposes the expansion of the existing storage facility on site, in three phases, with a variety of storage buildings, access and utility improvements, and an expansion of the existing storm water facility. The existing stormwater facility will be expanded by roughly 72,000 sq. ft. The project includes approximately 8,000 cubic yards of cut, and the approximate importation of 600 cubic yards of fill. The property lies within the General Business Zone.

Fill and grade activities proposed for the project are approximately 8,600 cubic yards. This exceeds the minimum threshold of 1,000 cubic yards of fill and grade – therefore a SEPA review is required.

The combined three phases will add approximately 72,000 square feet of gross floor area (office and storage space). This exceeds the minimum threshold of 30,000 square feet of gross floor area – therefore a SEPA review is required.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 25 – February 8, 2017

CONTACT: Jori Burnett, Community Development Director/SEPA Administrator

Joriburnett@cityofferndale.org

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

3. Building Permit, City of Ferndale

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process.

In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project:

EARTH: Use of appropriate Temporary Erosion and Sediment Control (TESC) mechanisms during construction and adherence to approved Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP). Implementation of engineered stormwater management facility for completed project.

AESTHETICS: The applicant shall propose architectural elements, landscaping, screening, setbacks, or a combination to mitigate potential adverse impacts to the travelling public along Interstate Five resulting from glare or unattractive building facades on the east side of the subject property.

AIR: Watering if necessary to reduce dust, regulate idling of vehicles and, utilize HVAC systems as necessary

WATER: Implementation of engineered stormwater management plan and construction of stormwater management facility.

Applicant will install or preserve measures to comply with the latest adopted Ecology guidelines and the National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.

The applicant will comply with the latest adopted Ecology Stormwater Manual. It is unclear if the applicant is vested to 2005 Ecology or 2014 Ecology Manual based on a recent Supreme Court Decision. The manual that applies to this project is to be determined.

CRITICAL AREAS: Existing wetland on site to be maintained and not disturbed. Storm proposal to discharge treated water in to the creek shall receive approval by City Critical Areas Administrator and Washington State Fish and Wildlife prior to approval.

PLANTS: Additional landscaping will be planted as required by City of Ferndale Municipal Code 18.74.

ANIMALS: Landscaping using native species plantings will occur around the impact area.

TRANSPORTATION: Payment of any required traffic impact fees. Traffic control, or haul routes (if applicable) shall be coordinated through the Public Works Department.

Compliance with City traffic concurrency is required. Payment of traffic impact fees. Frontage improvement requirements shall be completed or funded per Ferndale Municipal Code 12.14

NOISE: Construction hours shall be limited to 7AM-10PM.

PUBLIC SERVICES: Water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure (as necessary) will be constructed to city standards; payment of water and sewer connection fees; payment of storm sewer mitigation fees.

During construction of the civil improvements, the contractor will coordinate with Public Works.

CULTURAL RESOURCES: Should archaeological materials (e.g. shell midden, faunal remains, stone tools) or human remains be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity shall stop, and the area shall be secured. The contractor/owner shall contact the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) at 360-586-3065, the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (LNTHPO) at Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253 in order to help assess the situation and determine how to preserve the resource(s). In the event that the find includes human remains the Ferndale Police Department shall be called immediately at 360-384-3390. Regarding ancient human remains, the LNTHPO will contact the appropriate tribal repatriation specialists. Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

January 25, 2017.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

AND INTENT TO ISSUE

DETERMINATION OF

NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed amendment to the Ferndale Municipal Code within the city limits. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for this project.

Pursuant to Title14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the city’s receipt of the development applications. This Notice of Application initiates the review process, which will include a public hearing. Notice of the public hearing will be issued separately. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the proposed amendment and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the DNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

DATE OF NOTICE OF APPLICATION: January 20, 2017

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

APPLICATION NUMBER: 17001-SE

DATE OF APPLICATION: January 20, 2017

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Ferndale proposes an amendment to Ferndale Municipal Code 18.32 (Single Family Dwelling Zones) in order to address inconsistencies between existing lot averaging and density calculations. As proposed, the City would eliminate lot averaging calculations and would modify the minimum and density calculations, but would not alter the density ranges forecast by the Comprehensive Plan.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): Approval of Zoning Text Amendment to update City of Ferndale Municipal Code section 18.32 (Residential Single Family)

AS LEAD AGENCY THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A: Determination of Non-Significance (DNS)

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: January 25- February 8, 2017

CONTACT: Jori Burnett, Community Development Director

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

joriburnett@cityofferndale.org

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

Washington State Department of Commerce Review

Zoning Text Amendment, City of Ferndale (City Council)

January 25, 2017.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

JOSEPH ANDERSON, an unmarried man and CHARLES ANDERSON and LINDA ANDERSON, husband and wife

Plaintiffs,

v.

ESTATE OF CONSTANCE MASON, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE MASON, DECEASED, JACK GANT, an individual, SANDY MELLICK, an individual, LISA HILTON, an individual, KENNY GANT, an individual, BARBARA GALEN, an individual, THE CITY OF BLAINE, WASHINGTON, JOHN AND JANE DOES, Nos. 1 through 5, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY, and ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendants.

Case No. 16-2-01476-0

AMENDED SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION

The State of Washington to the unknown Heirs and Devisees of the Estate of Constance Mason, Deceased, and All Other Persons or Parties Unknown Claiming Any Right, Title, Estate, Lien or Interest In or to real property described in the Amended Complaint herein, Defendants:

Each of you is hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, which date was January 18, 2017, and defend this action in the above entitled court. You are to answer the amended complaint of the plaintiffs and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiffs, at her office below stated. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demands of the amended complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.

The object of this action is to foreclosure a deed of trust recorded against the real property described in the Complaint.

DATED this 12th day of January, 2017.

BARRON SMITH DAUGERT, PLLC

/s/ Sallye Quinn

Sallye Quinn, WSBA No. 28695

Of Attorneys for Plaintiffs

January 18 & 25 and February 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2017.

TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-737641-SW APN No.: 405136 518007 0000 Title Order No.: 160192181-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): DAVID W MECARTEA, PATRICIA J MECARTEA Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS) AS NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2060404100

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/3/2017 , at 9:00:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 7, EXCEPT THE EAST 40 FEET THEREOF, BLOCK 6, PLAT OF BAY VIEW TERRACE AMENDED, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE 55, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 7304 ELAINE ST, BLAINE, WA 98230 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/24/2006, recorded 4/26/2006, under 2060404100 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from DAVID W MECARTEA, AND PATRICIA J MECARTEA, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as Grantor(s), to LS TITLE OF WASHINGTON , as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS) AS NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2130403820 xxx xxx

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $21,932.72

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $204,830.60 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 10/1/2015 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/3/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/23/2017 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/23/2017 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/23/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): NAME DAVID W MECARTEA, AND PATRICIA J MECARTEA, HUSBAND AND WIFE ADDRESS 7304 ELAINE ST, BLAINE, WA 98230 by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. These requirements were completed as of 8/3/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Dated: 9/26/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Lauren Esquivel, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://wa.qualityloan.com TS No.: WA-16-737641-SW IDSPub #0115684 1/4/2017 1/25/2017

January 4 and 25, 2017.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-15-677298-SW APN No.: 400630 168005 0000 Title Order No.: 150177611-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): AL B WHITE Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR IMPAC FUNDING CORPORATION DBA IMPAC LENDING GROUP Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2060903382

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/24/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 14, RIVENDELL ESTATES, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 14 OF PLATS, PAGE 80, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 7712 SILVER LAKE ROAD, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/14/2006, recorded 9/22/2006, under Instrument No. 2060903382 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from AL B WHITE, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY , as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR IMPAC FUNDING CORPORATION DBA IMPAC LENDING GROUP , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT RELATING TO IMPAC SECURED ASSETS CORP., MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-3 , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2111002383

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $80,887 .05 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $206,581.71 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2010 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/24/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/13/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/13/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/13/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 7/31/2015 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 10/19/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Rhianna Watson, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-15-677298-SW State of: __ California ___) County of: ___ San Diego ___) On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0116977 1/25/2017 2/15/2017

January 25 and February 15, 2017.