Legals – March 1, 2017

CITY OF FERNDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The City Council meeting will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2017 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the City Council. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE:

March 1, 2017

APPLICANT:

City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION:

Citywide, within the Residential Single Family Zones (RS) of the City of Ferndale

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The City of Ferndale proposes amendments to Chapter 18.32 of the Ferndale Municipal Code, amending the City’s single family residential zones to address mathematical inconsistencies. As proposed, the zones would be renamed and the “Lot Averaging” requirement would be eliminated. Minimum and maximum density requirements would be preserved. The zones would be renamed to reflect the density ranges proposed. The proposal would not result in an increase in allowable densities.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The City of Ferndale requests approval of an amendment to the Ferndale Municipal Code.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

March 1, 2017 – March 20, 2017

CONTACT:

Jori Burnett, Community Development Director

City of Ferndale

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

joriburnett@cityofferndale.org

March 1, 2017.

INVITATION TO BID

FOR

PORTAL WAY OVERLAY PROJECT

# ST2015-07

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by CITY OF FERNDALE that sealed bid proposals will be received by the City of Ferndale at Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, Washington, 98248, (360) 384-4006, until March 22, 2017 at 3:00 PM, and will then and there be opened and publicly read for the Portal Way Overlay Project.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Work will include traffic control; crack sealing; pavement repair; pavement geotextile fabric placement, HMA paving; and other work in accordance with the Contract Plans, Special Provisions, the Standard Specifications, including the amendments thereto, and Standard Plans.

Bid Guaranty

All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of such bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish satisfactory performance bond and payment bond both in an amount of 100 percent (100%) of the contract price within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to the City of Ferndale. All bidders and subcontractors shall have a contractor’s license to work in the State of Washington and a City of Ferndale Business License before starting work. All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates.

Project Documents:

Maps, plans, and specifications may be obtained from the Ferndale City Hall upon payment in the amount of $50 for specifications and plan sets. Informational copies of maps, plans and specifications are on file for inspection in the Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, Washington 98248. An electronic version of the project plans and specifications are available for download on the City of Ferndale website at www.cityofferndale.org if you download the bid documents you are required to contact the City to be added to the planholders’ list.

Pre-Bid Conference

Bidders, prior to submittal of a bid, may attend a pre-bid conference with the Project Engineer. The meeting will start on March 14, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main Street, Ferndale, Washington 98248. A jobsite visit may follow upon request.

The City of Ferndale in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-Assisted Programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.

The City of Ferndale is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. Minority and Women-Owned firms are encouraged to submit bids.

Susan Duncan

City Clerk – City of Ferndale

Ferndale Record – Published March 1 and 8, 2017

March 1 and 8, 2017.

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of February 21, 2017

Ordinance #1983

An ordinance granting a franchise agreement to Astound Broadband

Full texts of the above document(s) are available at Ferndale City Hall, posted on the City’s website (www.cityofferndale.org) or will be mailed upon request

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

March 1, 2017

March 1, 2017.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In re the Matter and Estate of:

HELEN POLMATEER,

Deceased. No. 17-4-00063-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If notice was not provided under RCW Chapters 11.40 or 11.42, the creditor must present the claim within twenty-four months after the decedent’s date of death. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors: February 13, 2017

Date of first publication: February 22, 2017

Barbara Fox, Personal Representative

Presented by:

Law Offices of Roger L. Ellingson, P.S.

Jennifer E. Slattery, WSBA 40448

Attorney for Personal Representative

PO Box 1258 / 289 H Street

Blaine, WA 98231-1258

(360) 332-7000; Fax: (360) 332-6677

Published in Ferndale Record: February 22, March 1, 2017 and March 8, 2017

February 22 and March 1 & 8, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

On November 15, 2016, the Pennsylvania State Board of Pharmacy actively suspended Jennifer Nguyen, license no.: RP445638, of Ferndale, Washington, during such period while her license to practice as a pharmacist in the State of Washington is suspended, because she had a license to practice pharmacy suspended by the proper pharmist licensing authority of another state.

March 1, 2017.

TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-16-748085-BB APN No.: 400317 325016 0000 Title Order No.: 160294185-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): ROBERT MAINE ABELL, JENNIFER DYKSTRA Deed of Trust Grantee(s): MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF THE PACIFIC Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2121002980

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/31/2017 , at 9:00:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 5, Park View Addition, Lynden, Washington, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 9 of Plats, Page 50, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington APN #: 400317 325016 0000 More commonly known as: 101 VAN LOO LANE, LYNDEN, WA 98264 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/9/2012, recorded 10/19/2012, under Instrument No. 2121002980 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from ROBERT MAINE ABELL AND JENNIFER DYKSTRA, HUSBAND AND WIFE. , as grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF THE PACIFIC , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2140301850

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $11,688.52 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $198,866.21 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 4/1/2016 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/31/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/20/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/17/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 11/22/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Briana Newton, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-16-748085-BB State of: California County of: ___ San Diego On before me, ies ), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0118818 3/1/2017 3/22/2017

March 1 and 22, 2017.

TS No WA08000960-15-1 APN 370432 160534 0000 TO No 150160305-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 10, 2017, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 31, BLOCK 4, GLENHAVEN LAKES, DIVISION NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS, PAGES 39 AND 40, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. TOGETHER WITH THAT 2001 HOMETTE CORP MANUFACTURED HOME, MODEL GREENBRIAR 6300-CT AND SERIAL NUMBER 2191-0362-NAB. HUD TAG NUMBERS ORE413155 AND ORE413156, WHICH BY INTENTION OF THE PARTIES SHALL CONSTITUTE A PART OF THE REALTY AND SHALL PASS WITH IT. LAND AND HOUSE “WHICH IS AFFIXED TO AND MADE PART OF THE REAL PROPERTY. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 370432 160534 0000 More commonly known as 3013 HEMLOCK WAY, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284-9526 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of May 21, 2009, executed by AARON D BOYD, A SINGLE PERSON as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded May 29, 2009 as Instrument No. 2090505017 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company and recorded May 18, 2016 as Instrument Number 20160502088 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company Contact Phone No: 800.457.5105 Address: 4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Mail Stop MS5/251, Coral Gables, FL 33146

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From January 1, 2015 To November 1, 2016 Number of Payments 7 $1,131.57 12 $1,143.09 4 $1,301.02 Total $26,842.15 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION January 1, 2015 November 1, 2016 $135.78 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: May 21, 2009 Note Amount: $169,465.00 Interest Paid To: December 1, 2014 Next Due Date: January 1, 2015

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $153,114.59, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on March 10, 2017. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 27, 2017, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 27, 2017 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 27, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS AARON D BOYD 3013 HEMLOCK WAY, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284-9526 AARON D BOYD 1407 STATE ROUTE 9, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AARON D BOYD 3013 HEMLOCK WAY, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284-9526 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AARON D BOYD 1407 STATE ROUTE 9, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284 by both first class and certified mail on September 22, 2015, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place September 18, 2015 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X.

If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060; Dated: November 3, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766ISL Number 22785, Pub Dates: 02/08/2017, 03/01/2017, FERNDALE RECORD-JOURNAL

February 8 and March 1, 2017.

File No.: Trustee: 7777.15913 Northwest Trustee Services, Inc. Grantors: Shawn O. Gisvold, a single man Grantee: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor-in-interest to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Park Place Securities, Inc. Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-WWF1 Ref to DOT Auditor File No.: 2040700120 Original NTS Auditor File No. 2140502410 Tax Parcel ID No.: 30117/370406 220315 0000 Abbreviated Legal: Lot 50, Plat of Sudden Valley, Div. #5, Whatcom Co., WA Amended Notice of Trustee’s Sale Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663). Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post purchase counselors foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287. Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819. Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear.

I.

On March 31, 2017, at 10:00 AM. inside the main lobby of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue in the City of Bellingham, State of Washington, the Trustee (subject to any conditions imposed by the Trustee) will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property “Property”, situated in the County(ies) of WHATCOM, State of Washington: Lot 50, Plat of Sudden Valley, Division 5, according to the Plat thereof, recorded in Volume 10 of Plats, Pages 48-50, Records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. Commonly known as: 19 Highwood Circle Bellingham, WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 06/25/04 and recorded on 07/01/04, under Auditor’s File No. 2040700120, records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from Shawn O. Gisvold, a single man, as Grantor, to Chicago Title Insurance Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation “Obligation” in favor of Argent Mortgage Company, LLC, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned by Wachovia Bank, NA as Trustee Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of November 1, 2004 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2004-WWF-1 to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor-in-interest to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Park Place Securities, Inc. Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-WWF1, under an Assignment/Successive Assignments recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2120101563. *The Tax Parcel ID number and Abbreviated Legal Description are provided solely to comply with the recording statutes and are not intended to supplement, amend or supersede the Property’s full legal description provided herein.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the Obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s or Borrower’s default on the Obligation.

III.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults: Amount due to reinstate as of 02/13/2017. If reinstating after this date, please contact NWTS for the exact reinstatement amount Monthly Payments $45,469.95 Late Charges $644.49 Lender’s Fees & Costs $2,769.93 Total Arrearage $48,884.37 Trustee’s Expenses (Itemization) Trustee’s Fee $950.00 Sale Costs $800.00 Total Costs $1,750.00 Total Amount Due: $50,634.37 Other known defaults are as follows:

IV.

The sum owing on the Obligation is: Principal Balance of $81,385.26, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument evidencing the Obligation from 03/01/12, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Obligation, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The Property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the Obligation as provided by statute. The sale will be made without representation or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession, encumbrances or condition of the Property on March 31, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by 03/20/17 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 03/20/17 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after 03/20/17 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire balance of principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): NAME AND ADDRESS Shawn O. Gisvold 19 Highwood Circle Bellingham, WA 98229 Shawn O. Gisvold 532 Sudden Valley Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shawn O. Gisvold 19 Highwood Circle Bellingham, WA 98229 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of Shawn O. Gisvold 532 Sudden Valley Bellingham, WA 98229 by both first class and certified mail, return receipt requested on 04/16/14, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 04/16/14 Grantor and Borrower were personally served with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted on a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and trustee’s fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor, and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor, of all their interest in the Property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. The trustee’s rules of auction may be accessed at www.northwesttrustee.com and are incorporated by this reference. You may also access sale status at www.northwesttrustee.com and www.USA-Foreclosure.com Date Executed: Northwest Trustee Services, Inc., Trustee Authorized Signature 13555 SE 36th St. Suite 100 Bellevue, WA 98006 Contact: Vonnie McElligott (425) 586-1900. GISVOLD, SHAWN O. (TS# 7777.15913) 1002.192055-File No.

March 1 and 22, 2017.

AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No.: WA-15-697308-SW APN No.: 157703/4101322040400000 Title Order No.: 8608375 Deed of Trust Grantor(s): CHARLES LAMBE, AKEISHA LAMBE Deed of Trust Grantee(s): WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2080600186 Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24 .130(4) As the federal bankruptcy stay has been lifted, this an amended notice as to the Notice of Trustee’s Sale recorded March 14, 2016 under Whatcom County Auditor Instrument Number 2016-0301494

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/31/2017 , at 9:00:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 38, VISTA TERRACE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE 51, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 9718 VISTA TERRACE, BLAINE, WA 98230-9771 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/27/2008, recorded 6/2/2008, under Instrument No. 2080600186 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from CHARLES LAMBE AND AKEISHA LAMBE, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as grantor(s), to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES, LLC. , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $27,492.68 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $195,878.42 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 7/1/2015 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/31/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/20/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 1/21/2016 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only . QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 1/25/2017 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Tricia Willis, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-15-697308-SW IDSPub #0121973 3/1/2017 3/22/2017

March 1 and 22, 2017.

ORIGINAL TRUSTEE SALE RECORDED ON 11/29/2016 IN THE OFFICE OF THE WHATCOM COUNTY RECORDER. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE AFC #:16-119404 Title Order No.:8672234

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON will on March 31, 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am at Whatcom County Courthouse (Main Entrance), 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 7, BLOCK 6, PARADISE LAKES COUNTRY CLUB, DIVISION NO 7 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 60 THROUGH 62, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON Abbrev. Legal: LOT 7, BLOCK 6, PARADISE LAKES COUNTRY CLUB, DIV. NO. 7, VOL. 10, P. 60-62, WHATCOM COUNTY Tax Parcel No.: 400522-128431-0000 Commonly known as: 8391 Dolphin Way, Maple Falls, WA 98266 which is the subject of that certain Deed of Trust dated October 6, 2006, recorded November 1, 2006, under Auditor’s File No. 2061100060, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Alicia L. Mabry, An Unmarried Woman as Her Sole and Separate Property as Grantor, to Stewart Title as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) as nominee for Network Mortgage Sevices, Inc., A Washington Corporation its successors and assigns as Beneficiary, which as assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) as nominee for Network Mortgage Sevices, Inc., A Washington Corporation its successors and assigns to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC under an assignment recorded at Instrument No. 2016-0903644.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Monthly payments in the amount(s) of $658.82 from May 1, 2016 through September 1, 2016 and $648.99 from October 1, 2016 through November 1, 2016 together with all fees, costs and or disbursements incurred or paid by the beneficiary and or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. The Trustee’s fees and costs are estimated at $2,052.14 as of November 28, 2016. The amount to cure the default payments as of the date of this notice is $6,875.97. Payments and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the reinstatement amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance $64,123.16, together with interest in the Note or other instrument secured from April 1, 2016, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. The amount necessary to pay off the entire obligation secured by your Deed of Trust as the date of this notice is $70,122.44. Interest and late charges may continue to accrue and additional advances to your loan may be made. It is necessary to contact the beneficiary or Trustee prior to the time you tender the payoff amount so that you may be advised of the exact amount you would be required to pay.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty express or implied regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on March 31, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by March 20, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before March 20, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after March 20, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Alicia Mabry 8391 Dolphin Way Maple Falls, WA 98266 Alicia Mabry 5510 Tangerine Ave S. #1 Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Alicia Mabry 815 Gilmore Ave Apt 206 Lakeland, FL 33801 Alicia Mabry 3507 Frances Dr Mebane, NC 27302 Alicia Mabry 250 Harvest Way Apt J Bellingham, WA 98226 Spouse of Alicia Mabry 8391 Dolphin Way Maple Falls, WA 98266 Spouse of Alicia Mabry 5510 Tangerine Ave S. #1 Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Spouse of Alicia Mabry 815 Gilmore Ave Apt 206 Lakeland, FL 33801 Spouse of Alicia Mabry 3507 Frances Dr Mebane, NC 27302 Spouse of Alicia Mabry 250 Harvest Way Apt J Bellingham, WA 98226 by both first class and certified mail on October 26, 2016 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on October 26, 2016 with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth above, and whose telephone number is (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants, who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.60.

XI.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone (Toll-free): 1-800-569-4287 or National Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc. The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone (Toll-Free): 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

XII.

A list of the persons this Notice was sent to is attached hereto as exhibit “A”. EXHIBIT “A” Alicia Mabry a/k/a Alicia Leah Mabry 8391 Dolphin Way Maple Falls, WA 98266 Alicia Mabry a/k/a Alicia Leah Mabry 5510 Tangerine Ave S. #1 Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Alicia Mabry a/k/a Alicia Leah Mabry 815 Gilmore Ave Apt 206 Lakeland, FL 33801 Alicia Mabry a/k/a Alicia Leah Mabry 3507 Frances Dr Mebane, NC 27302 Alicia Mabry a/k/a Alicia Leah Mabry 250 Harvest Way Apt J Bellingham, WA 98226 Spouse of Alicia Mabry 8391 Dolphin Way Maple Falls, WA 98266 Spouse of Alicia Mabry 5510 Tangerine Ave S. #1 Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Spouse of Alicia Mabry 815 Gilmore Ave Apt 206 Lakeland, FL 33801 Spouse of Alicia Mabry 3507 Frances Dr Mebane, NC 27302 Spouse of Alicia Mabry 250 Harvest Way Apt J Bellingham, WA 98226 Occupant(s) 8391 Dolphin Way Maple Falls, WA 98266 XIII. FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE: AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings, this shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or to hold you personally liable for the debt. DATED this 29th day of November, 2016 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF WASHINGTON By: Amy Connolly Asst V.P. / Assistant Sec. 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85012 (360) 253-8017 / (877) 430-4787 ADDRESS FOR PERSONAL SERVICE Aztec Foreclosure Corporation of Washington 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255 Vancouver, WA 98683 STATE OF ARIZONA ) ) SS. COUNTY OF MARICOPA ) This instrument was acknowledged before me this 29th day of November, 2016, by Amy Connolly, Asst V.P. / Assistant Sec. Adriana Armijo Notary Public in and for the State of Arizona My Commission Expires: 11/8/2019 OFFICIAL SEAL ADRIANA ARMIJO Notary Public – Arizona MARICOPA COUNTY My Commission Expires NOVEMBER 8, 2019 NPP0297351 To: FERNDALE RECORD 03/01/2017, 03/22/2017

March 1 and 22, 2017.

TS No WA08000401-16-1 APN 370326-314082-0000 TO No 16-0007012 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 31, 2017, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 9 AND 10, BLOCK 2, EL REPOSA PLACE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; EXCEPT THE EASTERLY 10 FEET AS CONVEYED TO THE COUNTY FOR ROAD PURPOSES BY DEED RECORDED UNDER WHATCOM COUNTY AUDITOR`S FILE NO. 963110. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM, STATE OF WASHINGTON. APN: 370326-314082-0000 More commonly known as 567 WEST LAKE SAMISH DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of October 29, 2009, executed by CHRISTINE A. O`CONNELL, A SINGLE PERSON, as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for HIGHTECHLENDING, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded November 4, 2009 as Instrument No. 2091100342 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP and recorded November 3, 2011 as Instrument Number 2111100282 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP Contact Phone No: 800-669-6607 Address: 7105 Corporate Drive, Building C, Plano, TX 75024

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From September 1, 2010 To November 14, 2016 Number of Payments 23 $2,050.75 12 $2,067.19 12 $2,520.08 4 $2,234.93 8 $2,226.55 12 $2,217.02 4 $2,228.87 Total $164,486.33 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION September 1, 2010 November 14, 2016 $223.18 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: October 29, 2009 Note Amount: $292,602.00 Interest Paid To: August 1, 2010 Next Due Date: September 1, 2010

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $289,597.67, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on March 31, 2017. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by March 20, 2017, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before March 20, 2017 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the March 20, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Bank of America, N.A., Successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS CHRISTINE A O`CONNELL 567 WEST LAKE SAMISH DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229-9369 CHRISTINE A O`CONNELL 27262 CHURCH CREEK LOOP NW, STANWOOD, WA 98292-7448 CHRISTINE A O`CONNELL 670 DONRUSS DRIVE, ROSEBURG, OR 97471-9709 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHRISTINE A O`CONNELL, 567 WEST LAKE SAMISH DRIVE, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 by both first class and certified mail on September 23, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place September 22, 2016 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X.

If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060; Dated: November 14, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832ISL Number 24195, Pub Dates: 03/01/2017, 03/22/2017, FERNDALE RECORD-JOURNAL

March 1 and 22, 2017.

TS No WA08000331-16-1 APN 4005221550230000 TO No 02-16029888 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 31, 2017, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 74, PLAT OF PEACEFUL VALLEY, DIVISION NO. 2A, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 15 OF PLATS, PAGES 44 THROUGH 48, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 4005221550230000 More commonly known as 742 SPRAGUE VALLEY DRIVE, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of May 17, 2010, executed by LEROY W STILL, A SINGLE PERSON as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. as original Beneficiary recorded May 25, 2010 as Instrument No. 2100502538 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB DBA Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity, but solely in its capacity as Certificate Trustee for NNPL Trust Series 2012-1 and recorded May 25, 2016 as Instrument Number 2016-0502830 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB DBA Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity, but solely in its capacity as Certificate Trustee for NNPL Trust Series 2012-1, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB DBA Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity, but solely in its capacity as Certificate Trustee for NNPL Trust Series 2012-1 Contact Phone No: 800-365-7107 Address: 75 Beattie Place, Suite 300, Greenville, SC 29601

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From March 1, 2012 To November 21, 2016 Number of Payments 44 $654.53 12 $1,274.64 1 $1,401.51 Total $45,496.51 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION March 1, 2012 November 21, 2016 $0.00 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: May 17, 2010 Note Amount: $97,298.00 Interest Paid To: February 1, 2012 Next Due Date: March 1, 2012

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $95,022.15, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on March 31, 2017. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by March 20, 2017, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before March 20, 2017 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the March 20, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB DBA Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity, but solely in its capacity as Certificate Trustee for NNPL Trust Series 2012-1 or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS LEROY W. STILL 742 SPRAGUE VALLEY DRIVE, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266-7837 LEROY W. STILL PO BOX 122, SUMAS, WA 98295 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LEROY W. STILL 742 SPRAGUE VALLEY DRIVE, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266-7837 by both first class and certified mail on October 7, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place October 6, 2016 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale.

X.

If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060; Dated: November 21, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Patrick Lynch, Authorized Signatory, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832ISL Number 24411, Pub Dates: 03/01/2017, 03/22/2017, FERNDALE RECORD-JOURNAL

March 1 and 22, 2017.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq. TS No.: WA-09-245352-SH APN No.: 370432 349341 0000 Title Order No.: 160260461-WA-MSI Deed of Trust Grantor(s): ALVIN WHITE, ALVIN B. WHITE Deed of Trust Grantee(s): ARGENT MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC Deed of Trust Instrument/Reference No.: 2061104267

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/31/2017 , at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: The North half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter and that part of the North half of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter lying East of Cain Lake Road (also known as County Road No. 485) in Section 32, Township 37 North, Range 4 East of W.M. More commonly known as: 380 CAIN LAKE ROAD, SEDRO WOOLLEY, WA 98284 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/22/2006, recorded 11/30/2006, under Instrument No. 2061104267 records of WHATCOM County, Washington , from ALVIN B. WHITE AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY , as grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of ARGENT MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee for NRZ Pass-Through Trust IV , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2140701885

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $311,841.78 .

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $335,087.69 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 12/1/2008 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/31/2017 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/20/2017 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/20/2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/4/2012 .

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm . The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear . Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE Dated: 11/21/2016 Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington, as Trustee By: Lauren Esquivel, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Mailing Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington C/O Quality Loan Service Corp. 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101 (866) 645-7711 Trustee’s Physical Address: Quality Loan Service Corp. of Washington 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98104 (866) 925-0241 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Logi n to: http://wa.qualityloan.com Trustee Sale Number: WA-09-245352-SH State of: County of: On before me, I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of WITNESS my hand and official seal. ( Seal) Signature IDSPub #0118864 3/1/2017 3/22/2017

March 1 and 22, 2017.

WHEN RECORDED RETURN TO:

Souders Law Group

913 Seventh Street

Anacortes, WA 98221

Reference Nos.:

2150400052 (Deed of Trust)

2016-1103227 (Appointment of Successor Trustee)

Grantor(s):

Alan R. Souders, Trustee Grantee(s): Karl E. Malling and

Susie L. Wirth

Legal Descripti 13884

Geographic ID No: 370104 514222 0000

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on the 10th day of March, 2017, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m., in the lobby of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, State of Washington 98225, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in Whatcom County, Washington, to wit:

Legal Description:

LOT 16, AS DELINEATED ON ALF’S GROVE ADDITION TO BELLINGHAM, WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 48, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Commonly known as: 2263 North Nugent Road, Lummi Island, Washington, 98262,

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated March 24, 2015, and recorded on April 1, 2015, under Whatcom County Auditor’s File No. 2150400052, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from Karl E. Malling and Susie L. Wirth as Grantors, to Whatcom Land Title Co., Inc., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Gordon F. Christenson and Elizabeth Christenson as Beneficiaries. Alan R. Souders was appointed Successor Trustee, recorded on November 29, 2016, under Whatcom County Auditor’s File No. 2016-1103227, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiaries of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Failure to pay the entire balance of the Promissory Note secured by the Deed of Trust noted above, together with any and all interest accrued thereon, which was due and payable in full on April 1, 2016. As of November 30, 2016, a balance of $361,940.30 is left owing in principal and interest.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $349,053.82, together with interest (including default interest) on unpaid principal in the amount of $12,886.48 as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from the 24th day of March, 2015, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 10th day of March, 2017. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 27th day of February, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if, at any time on or before the 27th day of February, 2017, (11 days before the sale), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured, together with any additional interest accumulating between November 30, 2016 and the date of cure, and the Trustee’s fees and costs are also paid. The sale may also be terminated any time after the 27th day of February, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest at the following address:

2272 N. Nugent Road

Lummi Island, Washington 98262

by both first class and certified mail on the 16th day of September, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the written notice of default was posted on the 19th day of September, 2016, in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantors and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantors of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantors under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale, the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, Chapter 59.12 RCW.

Alan R. Souders, Trustee

For the Souders Law Group,

913 Seventh Street

Anacortes, Washington 98221

(360) 299-3060

STATE OF WASHINGTON)

) ss.

COUNTY OF SKAGIT)

I certify that I know or have satisfactory evidence that the person appearing before me and making this acknowledgement is the person whose true signature appears on this document.

On this 30th day of November, 2016, personally appeared before me Alan R. Souders, to me known to be the individual described in and who executed the within and foregoing instrument, and acknowledged the he signed the same as his free and voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

Michelle N. Mance

Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, residing at Oak Harbor, WA.

My Commission expires: 11/29/19.

February 8 and March 1, 2017.