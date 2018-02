Reta Maxine Kammerzell, of Blaine, passed away on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, after being hospitalized with pneumonia. She was born on Oct. 25, 1935. She was 82 years old. Maxine was a happy, caring woman loved by everyone she met. She always had kind words to say about everyone and never spoke ill toward others….

