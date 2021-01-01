$100,000 grant to Ferndale firm

360 Modular Building Systems is on Nordic Way   WHATCOM — The Regional Economic Partnership at the Port of Bellingham announces that the Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded a $100,000 economic development strategic reserve fund (SRF) grant to assist 360 Modular Building Systems with its expansion efforts locally.   “Innovative manufacturers like 360 Modular Building…

Email Brent at [email protected]