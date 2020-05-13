LEGALS- MAY 13, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

LEGAL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

BP CHERRY POINT REFINERY

PHILLIPS 66 FERNDALE REFINERY

DANGEROUS WASTE PERMITS

The Department of Ecology invites you to comment on the proposed issuance of a dangerous waste corrective action permit to the BP Cherry Point Refinery and a modification of the Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery dangerous waste permit. The comment period runs from May 13, 2020 through June 26, 2020.

A public hearing will be held via webinar at 6 pm Pacific Time on Thursday, June 11, 2020. To join the webinar, go to https://watech.webex.com/watech/onstage.g/

php?MTID=e77886a83835f7

ce4c930dbf355fb4d9c

Read the proposed permit documents for BP and Phillips 66 online at: https://ecology.wa.gov/Regulations-Permits/Permits-certifications/Industrial-facilities-permits/BP-Refinery and https://ecology.wa.gov/Regulations-Permits/Permits-certifications/Industrial-facilities-permits/Phillips-66-Refinery.

Comments may be submitted online at http://hwtr.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=YcghV, or by mail to Kim Wigfield, [email protected], Department of Ecology, Industrial Section, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600. When the public comment ends, we will review all comments received and make appropriate changes to the permits before issuing them.

The proposed permits include detailed requirements for investigating and cleaning up any releases from the refineries’ oily water sewers.

The refineries process crude oil into a variety of petroleum products including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, residual oils, and fuel gases.

Accommodation Requests: To request ADA accommodation including materials in a format for the visually impaired, contact Ecology at 360-407-7393 or visit https://ecology.wa.gov/accessibility. People with impaired hearing may call Washington Relay Service at 711. People with speech disability may call TTY at 877-833-6341.

Published May 13, 2020’

LEGAL

Northwest Indian College hereby provides notice that it has applied an application for funding with the USDA -TCP, Rural Development for paving and lighting, site improvements for our future Health and Wellness Center, funding at a value of approximately $161,000. There will be no public hearing due to the covid-19 pandemic. Any comments are to be emailed to [email protected]

Published May 13, 2020