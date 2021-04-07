Aaron Case

Aaron Michael Case, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2021, at his home in Whatcom County.

His charm and laugh would light up a room and everyone loved him. He would do anything for anyone.

An adventure seeker from a young age, you could often find him in the mountains, on the water or at a car show showing his beautiful ‘54 Ford F-100 truck, a project he and his dad started in his teens.

Aaron was very skilled at everything he did, from working on cars for fun to working on houses as a contractor for his company.

Aaron leaves behind his beloved son, Austin Case, whom he was extremely proud of; his loving parents, Jane and Bill Case; and sister, Angie Kennedy (Mark and Declan), all of Lynden. He also left behind his blue-nose babies, Freya (who has now joined him) and Torah.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Ruth Case, and Ed and Peggy Ellingboe.

Aaron is leaving a big void in the lives of everyone who knew him. His friends were like family and there were many. Please hug your loved ones and tell them how special they are and live life to the fullest, because that’s what Aaron did.

A celebration of life will be announced by the family soon.

Please share your memories of Aaron at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.