Aaron Christopher Stacey, beloved dad, son, brother, and friend passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at the age of 46 after suffering from a brain aneurysm. He is survived by his daughters Jaylen and Jensen Stacey, his mother, Carroll Stacey, his brothers, Doug Stacey, Dick Stacey, Norm (Pam) Stacey, Rob Clark, Don (Kristin) Stacey, and Mike (Teresa) Stacey, nieces and nephews, plus many close friends. Aaron was predeceased by his father, Glenn Stacey.

Aaron was born on July 23, 1977 in Bellingham. Aaron grew up in Nooksack. Growing up, he spent his time playing sports for Nooksack High School, hunting, and learning all about trucking from his dad. After school, Aaron settled in the Skagit Valley (Burlington) area where he began his career driving truck. He started his log trucking career driving for Mike Hamilton, Pac Rim Forestry and Mike Hawkins. Aaron found his calling driving for Rob Graham Trucking where he worked for over 20 years. Throughout his years of driving, Aaron was always the first person to help out another driver whether they were new to the industry or just in a tough spot. He had many trucking friends all over the state. Aaron was an avid Deming Log Show contestant for over 20 years. He took great pride in polishing his truck to make it look its best and well known as one of the premier chrome and aluminum polishers. He earned many awards in events such as trailer backing, wrapper throwing, loggers relay and show and shine. If you camped in the log show campgrounds during the show you probably knew him.

When he wasn’t driving truck, Aaron enjoyed attending country music concerts, Skagit Speedway races, gathering with friends, fishing, camping, cooking, and barbecuing.

A graveside service will be held for the family at the Nooksack Cemetery in Nooksack. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at the Deming Log Show Grounds on Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m. All who knew Aaron are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the Stacey family would appreciate donations in Aaron’s honor to the Deming Logging Show @ www.demingloggingshow.com.