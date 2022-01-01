Albert Smit

Albert “Al” Smit passed away on Dec. 16, 2021 after battling MDS and Acute Leukemia.

Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Al was born in Lynden to Antoon and Marina (Berrevoets) Smit. He graduated from Lynden High School in 1960 and played basketball under Coach Jake Maberry.

After high school, Al joined the Navy and served in Yokosuka, Japan for two years of active duty and returned home to complete his military reserve obligation.

Al operated a service station for Chevron in Lynden for several years and then purchased Berk’s Towing Company. He also worked in sales for automobile and truck parts and volunteered as a Reserve Sheriff.

Al retired from Motorweld in 2004. During his retirement years, he loved detailing vehicles, taking care of his lawn and landscaping and took great pride in his work.

Al married Laura (Kiel) Stauffer on Oct. 8, 2005 and they remained happily married for 16 years. He enjoyed spending time at the gun club and frequently joined his friends for coffee at the Dutch Treat as part of the “round table” group.

Al had a passion for coaching and watching basketball. He and Laura were huge supporters of their children and grandchildren. They cherished the time spent to frequent their ball games, birthday parties and family gatherings.

Al always looked for opportunities to meet new friends, which he made wherever he went. Al and Laura moved to Latitude 49, Blaine in 2015 and they became fast friends with many of their neighbors living in the community. He was a dedicated Christian and lived his faith daily, serving the community through volunteer service for many years. He offered his love and support to those in need.

Al is survived by his wife, Laura: his daughter Darla (Duane) Erb; step-children Mike (Stacy) Nyhoff, Darlene Cramer, Ryan (Jen) Stauffer, Tiffany (Chris) Rothwell, Kevin (KayCee) Stauffer,Tyler (Kesley) Stauffer, his brother Clarence (Peggy) Smit, mother-in-law Clara Kiel, brother-in-law Harlan Kiel, sister-in-law Linda (Lynn) Vander Yacht, and JoAn (Chris) Steiner, 20 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews,

Al was preceded in death by his parents Antoon and Marina Smit, late wife Ruth (Buys) Smit, brothers Lenoard and Ken Smit, sister-in-laws Annie Smit and Leslie Kiel, and nephew Ryan Kiel.

A memorial service will be held at North Bay Christ the King Church, 4895 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Blaine at 2 p.m. Jan. 14, officiated by Dan Mc Evoy.

If you are unable to join the family in person, the memorial service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/GilliesFuneralHomeAndCremationServices.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a gift fund created in Al’s memory at stjude.org or by mail payable to: ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memorial services are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and cremation services.