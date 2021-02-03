Albert Van Dellen

Albert Adrian Van Dellen of Lynden was called to his heavenly home in the early hours of the morning on Jan. 31, 2021.

Albert is survived by his four children, Linda and Roger Visser of Bellevue, Debbie and Larry Stap of Lynden, Bonnie and Bryan Korthuis of Ferndale, and Jerry and Michelle Van Dellen of Everson; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Albert was born at home on Sept. 4, 1934, to Hielke and Flora (Koolstra) Van Dellen in Roosevelt, Minnesota. Later they moved to a farm near Crookston, Minnesota, where Albert attended a small one-room schoolhouse about three miles from the family farm. After eighth grade he went to the agriculture school in Crookston.

At age 18 he joined the National Guard and served six years.

He married Genevieve DeVries in 1955. They grew crops on their farm near Crookston until 1962 when they moved their family to Washington and started dairy farming south of Everson. Albert worked very hard to provide a Christian education for his four children. He owned his own dairy farm until retiring and selling it to his son, Jerry, in 1999. It was the joy of his life to drive tractor, and he kept working on the family farm until he moved to Lynden Manor in December 2016.

Albert loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and grew up in the Crookston Christian Reformed Church. After moving to Washington, he was a member of the Everson CRC, Nooksack Reformed Church and First CRC of Lynden. Besides farming, he enjoyed traveling to Minnesota to visit his many relatives.

He is also survived by three brothers, three sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Genevieve; and loving grandson Mark Stap.

Memorials can be sent to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Dr., Lynden, WA 98264.

A private family graveside service will be held at Monumenta Cemetery. The memorial book may be viewed and signed on the Gillies Funeral Home website. A viewing of the service will also be available on the website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.