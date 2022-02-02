Alice Dirksen

Alice Spoelstra Dirksen went home to be with her loving Savior on Feb. 5.

Alice was born on Sept. 21, 1933 to Herman and Christina Bosman of Sumas. She attended Clearbrook School, Sumas Elementary, Sumas Christian, Lynden Christian High School and Calvin College.

Alice was a charter member and organist of Sumas CRC and was active in many aspects of the church ministry.

Alice married Harvey Spoelstra on Dec. 28, 1953. They bought a dairy farm on the Hovel Road, where they raised their four children.

When her children were in school, Alice attended Trinity Western University and Western Washington University to study for a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught at Sumas Christian, Mt. Baker School District, and Lynden Christian School.

Her loving husband of 50 years, Harvey, passed away on March 17, 2004.

On June 24, 2006, she married Willem Dirksen. They are members of the Second Christian Reformed Church in Lynden, where Alice enjoyed many years with the Dorthea Society and quilting ministry.

Alice enjoyed volunteering with The American Red Cross, Mission Builders International, World Renew, and for many years each winter, would travel down to Arizona to volunteer her time with Wycliffe Associates.

She enjoyed God’s creation, especially the autumn colors and watching birds.

Alice loved traveling, having been to all 50 states and 36 countries of the world. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, table games, and time with family, who were remembered on their birthdays with cards and gifts. She also enjoyed attending their school concerts and programs as she was able.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harvey Spoelstra, and granddaughter Kelsey Spoelstra.

She is survived by her loving husband Willem (Wim) Dirksen of 15 years, her four children, Alan Spoelstra, Adele (Cal) Eshuis, Joel (Gladys) Spoelstra, and Joyce Spoelstra; her eight grandchildren and their spouses, and 22 great-grandchildren.

Also included as part of her family are her husband’s children Wessel (Kathy) Dirksen, Sandy (Bill) Van Zonneveld, Kirsten (Ian) McClure, and Mark (Dawn) Dirksen; 11 grandchildren and their spouses, and four great-grandchildren.

Alice is also survived by her siblings, Ken (Donna) Bosman, Ruth (Henry) Baron, and Kathy (Don) Klompeen and numerous other family members.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alice to Lynden Christian Schools.

All are invited to Second Christian Reformed Church on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. for Alice Dirksen’s memorial service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home of Lynden.