Alta Louws

Alta LaVergne Louws, age 93, went to be with her beloved Savior on Saturday, March 2, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Alta was born in Long Island, Kansas on July 2, 1930, to BC and Henrietta (Schemper) Van Kooten. As the second of seven sisters, the girls held a special lifelong bond. Alta attended a one room school until her freshman year when the family moved to Lynden, Washington. This move held special significance with Alta as it was the first time the family had running water in their home! She went on to graduate from Lynden High School.

Alta married John Louws on April 25, 1951 and together they raised five children; David, Alice, Ilene, Jack and Keith. She was married to John for 52 beautiful years until he passed in 2003. She then married Butch Timmer in 2007 and after five years, he passed in 2012.

Alta enjoyed golf, bowling, boating, quilting, hosting, and RV snowbirding in California. Her special bond with all her sisters whom she dearly loved was quite an example for her children on how to respect and honor family. Alta is remembered for her grace with how she treated people, her strength for how she handled tragedy and loss, and her faithfulness for trusting God with life’s joys and struggles.

Alta is preceded in death by husband John Louws, husband Butch Timmer, children David Louws and Alice Tilley, great granddaughter Emma Silva, and siblings Marge Van Kooten and Carolyn Van Mersbergen.

Alta is survived by daughter Ilene (James) Pinkley, sons Jack (Cindy) Louws and Keith (Jill) Louws, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by sisters Irene Beld, Fran Tenkley, Lois (Arv) Apol and Helen Terpsma. Special thanks to the Timmers who also loved Alta by enfolding her into their family where she also will be missed.

Alta’s graveside committal will be at Ten Mile Cemetery on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 1 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Third Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. Reception following.

Memorials may be sent in Alta‘s name to either the Whatcom Hospice Foundation or the Lighthouse Mission.

The family extends a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Meadow Greens and Whatcom Hospice for their loving and tender care of our mom and family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.