Alyce Reimer

Alyce Carolyn Archer Reimer passed away Nov. 18, 2021. She was born in 1924 in Nebraska to the late Guy and Lueta Archer. Her four brothers have preceded her in death.

In 1946 Alyce married Winfred Reimer and they celebrated 72 years of marriage before his death in 2019. They had four children: Ronald (Jan) of Lexington, KY, Kent (Jan) of Mesa, AZ, Glen (Jamie) of Goshen, IN and LeAnn Clement (Ken) of Bellingham, WA.

Alyce also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Few knew that Alyce was a code girl, chosen to serve in DC during WWII, breaking Japanese code.

Sworn to secrecy, even her children didn’t learn the extent of what she did until a few years ago.

When the family moved from Kansas to Washington in 1959, Alyce brought awareness to special needs education in Whatcom County where she lived.

Alyce also served on the board of Lighthouse Mission in Bellingham.

Appreciating art and nature, she became passionate about growing dahlias. She and Winfred became members of the Whatcom Dahlia Society where they made many friends. In later years, they loved to spend time traveling in their fifth wheel to see their children, grandchildren, family and friends in different parts of the country.

Alyce will be remembered by family and friends for her love of the Lord, her commitment to her church, and her love of people.

Services will be announced at a later date.

