Anita Shotwell

Anita J. Shotwell, age 79, of Lynden passed away in Bellingham on Tuesday, April 26. She was born in Amsterdam, Holland, May 13, 1942 to parents John and Jeanette (Swagerman) Lotz, and emigrated to Canada with her parents in 1954.

Anita became a naturalized U.S. citizen. She worked for Pacific Bell for 30 years and worked several years for Kulshan Veterinary Services in Lynden. Anita liked to travel in the motorhome, going south in the winter. She served on the Lynden Planning Commission for several years in the ‘90s. Anita married her husband, Bill, March 13, 1976. She is survived by Bill, brother Eric Lotz (Deanna), numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives, including sister-in-law Nancy Moore, of Sebastopol, California, and her good friend, Nancy Wyly of Blaine. No services are planned. Please share your thoughts and memories of Anita online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.