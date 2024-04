Ann Robbins passed away on April 5, 2024, in Bellingham. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at Cornwall Church, 4518 Northwest Drive, Bellingham. A reception will follow at Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 N. Harbor Loop.

In lieu of the flowers, memorial donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation.

You may read the full obituary and share memories with the family at the Westford Funeral Home website.