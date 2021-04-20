Anna Elenbaas

Anna H. Elenbaas, age 98, a longtime Sumas resident, died at her Lynden home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 60 years; sister Helene Blankers; brother Gordon Dyksterhuis; and granddaughters Kimberly Elenbaas and Sadie Grace Ellis and grandson Timothy Elenbaas.

She is survived by sister Harriet Wagter; sons Dennis (Darlene), Glen (Harlene) and Richard (Melissa), and daughter Eileen (Arlen) DeYoung; 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, in Monumenta Cemetery of Lynden.

Memorials may be made to the Lighthouse Mission, P.O. Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227.

