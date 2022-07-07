Annette Kooistra 

Annette Jane Kooistra, “AJ” was reunited with her parents while they waited sitting on that park bench in heaven, on Monday, July 18.

Annette was born on March 30, 1965 to parents Edward and Anneke Kooistra. She joined her brothers Sidney and Edward.

Even though Annette was born with Down syndrome, she didn’t let it stop her. You would see her walking to the bus stop on her way to work washing dishes at the Viking Union at WWU or later walking to the Community Center as she volunteered during noontime meals.

For years Annette would clip out Apartments for Rent classified ads and hang on the refrigerator wishing she could live on her own. After both her parents passed, she was able to live her dream and have her own apartment with supervision. As her health declined, in 2017 Annette moved to the Christian Health Care Center until her death.

Annette is lovingly remembered for her goofy sense of humor and playing tricks on her many friends and family. She was a prayer warrior.

Annette participated many years in the Buddy Walk for Down syndrome outreach, playing the tambourine and dancing. She was a “professional” latch hook rugger making many rugs and pillows for family. She loved coloring with her markers.

Annette is greatly missed by her brother Sid (Jackie) Kooistra and their children Joshua and Rachel (Code); brother Edward (Annette C) Kooistra and their children Amanda (Kevin), Jonathan (Stephanie), and Daniel (Leah); and many great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials are suggested to the Lynden Community Center noon lunch fund.

Visitation and funeral services were at Gillies Funeral Home on Friday, July 22. Burial in Monumenta Cemetery was same day.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.