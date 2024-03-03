Arvid “Arv” Navis went to be with Jesus on March 12, 2024. He was born on June 21, 1932, in Long Island, Kansas to parents John and Pauline (Van Kooten) Navis. He was an only child.

While stationed in the Navy in Bremerton, WA, Arvid visited his cousins in Lynden, where he met and fell in love with Helen Stremler. They corresponded for two years while he was overseas and then married on April 1, 1955. Arv was blessed with a large family when he married the love of his life, Helen. The couple moved to Denver, Colorado where they lived for nearly 45 years, then enjoyed many years as a family in Seattle. Arv worked as a lithographer.

Arv and Helen raised four children: Gary, Pam, Roger and Starla. He dearly loved all of us including his daughter in laws, Cindy and Terri.

Arv took great joy and loved being Papa to his four granddaughters: Kailey, Sarah, Jessica and Emily. Years later, they moved back to Lynden, where he loved living and being close to the family. He made many friends here, including his special coffee buddies. Arv will be fondly remembered for his infectious laugh and giving spirit.

Arv’s celebration of life will be held at Third Christian Reformed Church in Lynden, which is the same church, on the same day they were married 69 years ago. The service will be April 1, 2024 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to these two establishments where Arv volunteered: Sunshine Acres Children’s Home, 3405 N Higley Road, Mesa, AZ 85215 OR Second Chance, 408 1st Street, Lynden, WA 98264.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but with the comfort of knowing we will see him again.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.