Atze Hettinga, 85, of Custer, Washington sadly left us on Saturday, April 15, 2023 to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born May 6, 1937, in the town of Oppenhuizen, Netherlands, to Rimmer and Jannigjen (Vander Kooy) Hettinga. Atze spoke fondly of his brothers and sisters, growing up skating the canals, playing checkers, hunting with his uncles and working with his grandfather on the family farm. He enlisted in the Dutch army just before his 18th birthday where he trained as a combat medic for four years, immigrated to the United States in 1963 and enlisted in the U.S Army reserves for five years. In California he worked as a dairy hand, married his wife Akke (De Jaeger), and settled in Whatcom County a few years later where he started a dairy business. Atze loved his wife of 59 years, children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews very much. He was hardworking, down to earth and instilled his strong work ethic in all his children and grandchildren and passed along his love for practical jokes and gift for seeing things on the bright side. Atze was always smiling, in good spirits, ready with a good joke no matter the circumstances even in the last days of his life. He will be missed very much by his family and remain forever in our hearts.

Atze is survived by his wife, Akke Hettinga (De Jager); five children – daughters Angely Hettinga, Janice Hettinga, Tracy Edison, Rose (Kenney) Lindsley; son Ray (Jessie) Hettinga; grandchildren, Gabrielle Edison, Chase Edison, Connor Hettinga, Grace Hettinga, Noah Atze Hettinga, and Skylar Atze Hettinga; Brother Yda and sisters Akke, Riemke, Eeuwkje. He was preceded in death by his brothers Thewis, baby Thewis, Eeltje, and sister Ijtje.

A private family graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery will be held with the family and Pastor Grant Fishbook officiating.