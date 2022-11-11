Barbara Oltman 

Barbara Helen Oltman, 91, passed away at Whatcom Hospice House on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Barbara was born on Aug. 23, 1931 to parents John and Thelma (Viereck) Harrison, and raised in Whatcom County. She lived most of her life on Van Dyk Road in Lynden.

Barbara married Richard Oltman in 1951. They raised four children while running their family Holstein dairy farm. She was a homemaker and farmers wife.

Barbara enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers, with her favorite being her hollyhocks. She also enjoyed reading and word searches.

Barbara made many hand hook rugs and push pin beaded Christmas ornaments to give to family and friends.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2004 and son Stephen.

Barbara is survived by her children: Greg (Donna) Oltman, Julie (Gary) Lankhaar, and Gary Oltman; five grandchildren: Ryan, Erin, Geri, Tyler, and Tiffany; and eight great-grandchildren.

Barbara will be greatly missed by her brother Jack Harrison, step-brother Robert and Sally Keith, step-sister Rosemary and Dick Crandall, sister-in-law Donna Larson and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Memorials may be sent to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Lockbox #1097, PO Box 35146, Seattle, WA 98124-5146

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at Lynden Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.