Barbara Vinson

Barbara Ann Vinson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Barb was known for her quiet, gentle spirit and servant heart.

Barbara was born on Nov. 19,1950, in Bellingham to parents Fred and Helen (Batjes) Dykman. She grew up on a dairy farm and loved helping her dad with the cows or anything outdoors. She walked to Ebenezer Christian School next door for her first eight years of school and graduated from Lynden Christian High School. During her summers she worked in the berry fields and picked cucumbers. When she was home, she loved riding her horse, Lucky, and driving tractor for grass silage and hay season.

Barbara got her nursing LPN degree at Bellingham Technical College. After moving with her girlfriends to California, she continued her education and became an RN. She married Earl Vinson in 1976 and together they had two children, Julie and Earl Jr.

After 40-plus years of nursing, including the last 20 as a dialysis nurse, Barbara retired in 2017. Nursing was her passion, showcasing her gentle spirit to all she served with care. Another great source of joy for her were her grandchildren.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Earl; daughter Julie (Greg) Gibbons and their children Alexandra Noel and Avery Ann; and son Earl Jr.

She fought a hard battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, but did so with extreme bravery and courage. She will be greatly missed by brothers Marlin Dykman and Ken (Liz) Dykman, and sister Karen (Jerry) Scholten, along with her nieces and nephews.

A service of celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Victory Christian Fellowship, 205 South B.C. Ave., Lynden.