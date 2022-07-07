Belva Millay

Belva Joan (Kelley) Millay was born in Rapid City South Dakota on March 14, 1936 to parents Willis and Jeannie Kelley, and died July 7, 2021 in Spokane.

Belva was raised in Whatcom County near Everson and graduated from Mount Baker High School in 1955.

Belva married Darrell A. Millay, Dec. 9, 1960.

Together they had two children a daughter Joie (Glenn) Riehle and son Michael (Susan) Millay.

Belva is survived by her brother Richard Kelley and sister Bonnie (Jim) Stuart, her children, grandchildren Joy Navarrete, Mallory and Amanda Millay, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Belva was proceeded in death by parents, loving husband, brother Jim Kelley, sister-in-law’s: Patricia Millay, Carolyn Kelley and most recently Helen Kelley.

Belva retired as a cook from Mount Baker School District. She enjoyed scrap booking, flower arranging and gardening.

She was a member of Hopewell Community Church and First Baptist Church of Burbank.

An open house celebration of life will be held July 30 from 3-6 p.m. at 3750 Hopewell Road, Everson, for both Darrell and Belva.

In lieu of flowers, donations in their honor to your local humane society or the Hopewell Cemetery Association 2509 Vallette St. Bellingham WA 98225 are encouraged.