Ben Craft 

George Benjamin Craft, Ben, passed away suddenly in his home in Everson on Oct. 26, two days before his 74th birthday.

Ben is survived by his wife and partner of 50 years, Gretchen R Hoyt, and their children Gregory Maciel, Patrick Maciel, Joshua Benjamin Craft, and Katherine Marie Brewster Hoyt-Craft.

Ben lived his entire life in Everson except for the time he fought in the Vietnam War.

Ben and Gretchen were some of the pioneers of the organic food movement by forming Alm Hill Gardens, selling their produce at various farmers markets in the Puget Sound area, and provided countless families and young farmers with the support and education to start their own enterprises.

Ben and Gretchen loved to travel and found joy in connecting with people from all walks of life.

They had just spent the month of October exploring Ireland with their daughter and grandson.

For the past eight years, Ben had been spending his winters sitting on a beach in Mexico, happy to just sit and stare at the ocean.

Ben is best known for his humor, kindness, generosity, creativity, and stubbornness when it came to issues that he believed in.

There was so much more to this man than a handful of words on the page.

Please join his family in a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Glen Echo Community Center, 7694 Goodwin Road, Everson.

Come at 2 p.m. and bring a favorite Ben story or memory and help us celebrate this great man.

Please share your thoughts and memories online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com