Ben Gerrit Van Ingen, born Dec. 4, 1938, died peacefully at home on Jan. 30, surrounded by those he loved.

He was born to Neeltje Devries and Ben Van Ingen in Zaandam, Holland, where he was raised along with his three brothers, Tony Van Ingen, Martin (Else) Van Ingen, and Dr. Jan (Rickste) Van Ingen; and his two sisters, Nel (Bob) Fox and Hanne (George) Barrit.

Ben emigrated from Holland to America in March 1957 in hopes of a brighter future. Ben served two years and four months in the American Army.

Ben always was a man of devotion and sacrifice. In 1963 along came Ben’s faithful loving wife, Anna. Ben and Anna were married on Nov. 25, 1967, and last November they celebrated 52 years of marriage. Together they raised their three boys Jim, Ben and Danny.

In addition to his wife and sons, Ben is survived by his grandson Gerrit Van Ingen and granddaughters Amy Van Ingen and Annie (Truman) Van Dalen. Ben found no greater joy than when his two greatgrandkids Olivia and Kaido would play and laugh in great-grandpa’s arms.

What started as just a little feed lot in Chino, California, Ben took and decided to expand into a dairy in Bakersfield that he and his wife built from the ground up. After 13 years of farming there, Ben sold and moved his family up to Lynden, Washington. He bought a dairy farm from his good friend Pete Bruinsma and continued to work as a dairyman until three years ago.

Ben had a brain for chess, a heart for animals, and hands that were always hard-working. He was a devoted father, loving husband and all-around generous loyal man.

A service of remembrance will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in North County Christ the King church. Ben will be laid to rest peacefully at Lynden Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.