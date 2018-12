Bernard “Barney” George Holtrop, age 88, of Custer, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 at his home surrounded by family. Barney was born on Aug. 27, 1930 in Bellingham to Garret and Mary (Fassett) Holtrop. The family moved to Sunrise Road of Custer when he was only 5 years old and thereafter he only moved…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now