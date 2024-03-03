Bernie Worst

Bernard “Bernie” Lee Worst (1940–2024) was a remarkable individual whose life touched many. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on May 22, 1940, he grew up surrounded by the love of his parents, Garrit and Wilhelmina (Wielenga) Worst. Bernie’s childhood was filled with precious memories, including a lifetime relationship with his siblings, Florence (Flo) Rhonda and Cathy Oose (deceased).

At the age of 18, Bernard joined the U.S. Navy, serving honorably for three years. His adventurous spirit led him to Seattle, Washington, where he worked as a small airplane and helicopter pilot. It was there that he met and married Catherena (Rena) Scheele in 1968. Together, they began their family.

In 1980, Bernie moved with his family to Lynden to be closer to Rena’s family. He owned and operated Cascade Carpet Care for many years before retiring. His dedication to his work and community left a lasting impact.

Bernard was a devoted member of the Covenant Grace Reformed Church, where his deep faith in his Savior sustained him. He found solace in gardening and embraced a healthy, simple lifestyle.

Bernie is survived by his loving wife Rena; their children: Gary Worst (Haley), Darrel Worst, and Julie Scheele (Herb); and his cherished grandchildren: Emma Grace and Lydia Faith Worst.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family kindly requests donations to the Bellingham Light House Mission: www.ThelighthouseMission.org

A gathering for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at Gillies Funeral Home, followed by private family burial in Monumenta Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Bernie will be dearly missed, but his legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.