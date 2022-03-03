Bert Tjoelker, age 88, is now at peace and went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 12.

Bert was born in the Netherlands to Meindert and Jeanette (Jeltje Hofstede) Tjoelker on November 11, 1933, the fifth of nine children. His family immigrated to the United States in 1948, settling in the Lynden area.

After various jobs and a two-year stint in the Army, he settled on a farm east of Sumas where he milked registered jersey cows.

Bert met his loving wife, Ruth Ridder, in Abbotsford BC. After a short courtship, they married on May 30, 1958. Together they raised their five children, whom he loved dearly, and later enjoyed his 10 grandchildren as well.

Bert loved travel and adventure. He enjoyed camping and road trips, hiking in the mountains, and several special international trips.

A devoted Christian, Bert spent much of his life serving others and sharing his faith. He volunteered countless hours with Lynden Christian School, several community service agencies, and disaster relief restoration projects around the country.

Bert also served on the councils at Sumas and Sonlight Christian Reformed churches.

Bert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth of Lynden; children Mark (Elaine) Tjoelker of Australia, Rod (Tenda) Tjoelker of Bellevue, Dan (Stephanie) Tjoelker of Columbus, Ohio, Shari (Ray VanderKooi) of Grand Rapids, MI, and Elizabeth Tjoelker of Lynden; and 10 grandchildren: Lindsey VanderKooi, Ben (Kaleigh) Tjoelker, Nico Tjoelker, Madeleine Tjoelker, Alison (Garrhett) Petrea, Adam Tjoelker, Abby VanderKooi, Elise Tjoelker, Matthew Tjoelker, and Ian Tjoelker.

Bert will be greatly missed by his sisters Winnie Maarhuis, Freida Van Dyk, and Janie (Bill) Martinson; brother Bill Tjoelker; sister-in-law Marie Tjoelker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Bert is preceded in death by brothers Henry M. Tjoelker, John (Toni) Tjoelker, and George (Geri) Tjoelker, sister Alice (Pete Hazenberg), in-laws Art Van Dyk, Gerald Glass, and Carol (Gelense) Tjoelker, and infant son David.

The family is planning a memorial service at Sonlight CRC on March 26 at noon. Memorial contributions may be made to Whatcom Hospice, Lighthouse Mission in Bellingham, or the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.