Berta Mackay passed away on Oct. 3. She was born in Vancouver, British Columbia on Dec. 7, 1930 to Bert and Clara (Allen) Clendon.

Berta is survived by her children, John Stephen (Carol), Nancy (Charles), and John Clendon. Grandchildren Lindsay McDevitt (Larry) and Cameron Andrew Mackay.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ian Angus “John” MacKay.

“Deep peace of the quiet earth to you”

… a Celtic blessing.

Forever in our hearts and truly loved.

You may share memories at westfordfuneralhome.com.