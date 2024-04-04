Betty Ann Forss

Betty Ann (nee Johnson) Forss, passed away peacefully at home in Ferndale, just a mile from where she was born, on April 11, 2024, and after having celebrated her 90th birthday last October.

She will be remembered as a loving wife of 72 years, and mother to two sons.

Betty Ann made the best pies ever, and her legendary potato salad was always the center of attention at any picnic.

If a baby bird fell out of its nest, she would dutifully raise it inside, feeding it with an eye dropper, until mature enough to let it fly freely.

It happened more than once. Her dogs and cats also thrived on her care and love. Her sweet voice, sometimes singing, attracted both animals and people her whole life.

Betty Ann was preceded in death by her parents Hillary and Bill Johnson, brother Gordon and sister Arlene. She is survived by her sons Bill and Jamey (Barb), and adoring husband Herb.

We’re grateful to Whatcom PeaceHealth Hospice for their amazing care.

Graveside burial will be private.