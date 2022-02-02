Betty Piersma passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 30 at St. Joseph Hospital. She is remembered as a classy lady, loving and beautiful.

Betty was born on Aug. 27, 1938 in Bozum, Netherlands to parents Klaas S. and Klaasge (Lettinga) Miedema. She had one older sister Gerry Miedema.

After graduating high school, she traveled to Switzerland where she was a governess and then traveled on to Italy.

While in Italy, a gentleman named Jack Piersma showed up whom she had met previously in the Netherlands. Betty followed him back home and soon after returning home they became engaged. Betty and Jack immigrated to Artesia, California where they were later married.

Jack and Betty moved from California to Washington state, where they were dairy farmers in many locations across the state.

Betty loved to decorate her home and a special knack for making things cozy. She also loved gardening, travel, reading, gathering with friends and many tea parties with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the best Bepps.

Betty is survived by Carole (Terry) Kleinhuizen, grandchildren Leisha (Brandon) Rutledge, Lindsey Vandehoef, Jordan (Becki) Kleinhuzen, Landon Vandehoef, and Mckenna Tjoelker; great grandchildren Ella, Avery and Jack Rutledge, Ava Clemenson, Deagan and Maddox Kleinhuizen, and Ace Christopherson.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Jack Piersma in 2006, daughter Annette Piersma in 2018, and her parents

The memorial service will be Friday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at First Reformed Church followed by a reception.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.