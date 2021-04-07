Beverly Sterk

On March 30, 2021 Beverly A. Sterk was welcomed into the arms of her Heavenly Father and was reunited with her beloved husband, Martin, exactly four years after his passing.

Bev was born June 2, 1930, to Clarence and Alice (Haveman) Koetje in Sumas, the first daughter after a brood of boys. She attended Nooksack Valley schools and graduated in 1948.

She married the love of her life, Martin Sterk, on July 26, 1950, and they journeyed together for 66 years before his passing on March 30, 2017. Together they raised four children.

She had many jobs and workplaces over the years while also being a homemaker: Nooksack Mercantile, Hilda’s Shoprite, Coast to Coast, Crossroads, Lynden Auction, Dunny’s and then ending at the U.S. Post Office in Everson where she subbed 26 years and retired at age 80 in 2010.

She was a lifelong fan of her Nooksack Valley Pioneers! She was never prouder than when her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids wore the Pioneers uniform. She and Martin sat in the same seats at the football stadium and the gymnasium for many years.

She was raised with Percheron draft horses and never missed the Northwest Washington Fair to watch the six-horse hitches.

She was a member of Nooksack Valley Reformed Church for 71 years where she served faithfully.

Bev is survived by her children, Norma Jo (Bert) Bovenkamp, Gary (Sharon) Sterk, Jim (Debi) Sterk and Rob (Caroline Teske) Sterk; her grandchildren, Sheri (Troy) Dykes, Duane (Krista) Vermeer, Marc (Trish) Bovenkamp, Laura (Kris) Veldman, Diane (Chad) Likkel, Cindy (Gunther) Laus, Carrie Sterk, Ashley Sterk, Amy Sterk and Abby (Sam) Rhoads; 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandsons, all of whom adored Grandma; her sisters Norma (Jerry) Stenevich and Joanne (Gaylon) VanderYacht; her sisters-in-law Minnie VanderPol, Rickie Prink and Dalene Koetje; her brothers-in-law Gerrit (Claudette) Sterk, John (Trixie) Sterk and Roke Schelhaus; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Ron (Evelyn), Neil (Leona), Alvin (Joan) and Howard Koetje; in-laws Morris Kalsbeek, Mike VanderPol, Jessie Schelhaus, Bill Prink, Gertie Jorgenson and Anna Mae Sterk; and son-in-law Calvin Vermeer.

A special thank-you is extended to the staff at Lynden Manor Memory Care for their loving care the past four years and to Whatcom Hospice for making the past four months comfortable.

Beverly’s memorial service was at Nooksack Valley Reformed Church on Friday, April 2.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to the Nooksack Valley Reformed Church, 602 E. 2nd St., Nooksack, WA 98276; or Whatcom Hospice, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beverly A. Sterk, please visit Gillies’ Tribute Store.