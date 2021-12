William Lloyd Faber (Bill) was born at home under the Christmas tree to Arnold S. and Janice K. (Broersma) Faber Dec. 14, 1986 in San Jose, California.

He was the third of seven children. Bill passed away suddenly Sunday, Dec. 5 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

A celebration of his life was held on his birthday, Tuesday, Dec. 14 at CJ’s Restaurant in Birch Bay.

Please share your thoughts and memories of Bill online and view a more complete obituary at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.