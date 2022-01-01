Bob Spencer

Robert (Bob) Frank Spencer, age 88, passed away March 21 in Bellingham.

He was born Jan. 6, 1934 in Carlinville, IL. to Joseph and Muriel Clara (Taylor) Spencer.

Bob enlisted in the Navy in April, 1951 and retired in 1976 as a LCDR (04), USN.

Bob served on several ships and visited 27 countries, including wintering over in Antartica.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Muriel Clara Spencer; brother James Dale Spencer and sister Betty Halperin. He is survived by his sister, Lea Ellen

Gresham; nephews Joe Bissott, John Bissott, and Mark Halperin, and niece Lynnette Gonzales.

Soon after retiring, Bob moved to his small farm in Deming and lived there semi-quietly for the remainder of his life.

Bob was a private person but made many local friends.

He was quick-witted and loved a good joke. He enjoyed watching Seahawks football with his friends. Among his last words to us were: “I didn’t meet my maker. I just up and died. So long and Good-Bye to everyone.” We will miss him very much.

At his request, funeral service will be private.