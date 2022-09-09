Bob Tutterrow

Bob A. Tutterrow, age 58, of the Laurel Community passed away at his home Tuesday, Sept. 6.

A celebration of his life will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Meridian High School Auditorium, 194 West Laurel Road, Bellingham with Pastor Joey Spoelstra officiating.

Family suggests memorial donations be made to the Meridian High School Athletic Department, 194 West Laurel Road, Bellingham, WA 98226.

To view a more complete obituary and share memories of Bob, visit www.sigsfuneralservices.com.