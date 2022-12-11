Bonnie Donahue

Bonnie Lavonne (Bonner) Donahue, 88, went home to her lord and savior on Nov. 25, surrounded by her beloved husband and children.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Don Donahue, and three children: Debra, Don and Julie.

Grandma Bonnie leaves behind nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren with a 10th on the way.

Bonnie and Don were married on Nov. 12, 1955 and recently celebrated their 67th anniversary.

Bonnie was born to Vera and Curtis Bonner on Aug. 21, 1934 in Bellingham.

Bonnie was raised with her siblings Alice and Lois in the rural community of Van Zandt.

After graduating from Mount Baker High School Class of 1952 as salutatorian, Bonnie went on to St. Joseph’s School of Nursing where she received her Registered Nurse License.

Bonnie worked as an Operating Room Nurse for 19 years at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham.

She also worked as a school nurse and in the Special Education department in Dayton, WA for five years before returning to Whatcom County.

Bonnie’s children describe her as compassionate, loving, tender, understanding and patient.

She was always thinking about others and felt strongly about making things fair: including the number of jelly beans in each grandkid’s Easter basket.

Bonnie passed on her passion for canning to her children, a legacy which continues today.

She loved creek fishing in the North Fork with her family. Her grandchildren have fond memories of freshly baked dessert and ice cream on every visit.

After retirement, Bonnie enjoyed camping, hiking, reading and working in her garden.

Most of all, Bonnie enjoyed traveling with Don in their RV. They made many memories together exploring new places and mountains where she would regularly out hike Don on every trail.

Bonnie also enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s performances and sporting events.

Bonnie spent the final 10 years of her life in the loving care of the Christian Health Care Center (CHCC) in Lynden as she adapted to life with Alzheimer’s disease. CHCC surrounded Bonnie with love and support as she navigated the difficult transitions of Alzheimer’s.

She spent her days with Don at her side, their love enduring and devoted.

Bonnie’s eyes would light up as Don serenaded her with their love song “Side by Side” each day.

Bonnie’s faith was a cherished part of her life and could be felt by all who knew her.

She would go out of her way to take care of her loved ones, whether it was a bruised knee or a tender heart.

Bonnie will be remembered as a caring wife, mother and grandmother.

A family burial service will be held at the Saxon Cemetery in Acme, WA.

The memorial service will be Friday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at Rome Community Bible Church, 2720 Mt Baker Hwy. in Bellingham, followed by a reception.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.