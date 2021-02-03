Brad Youngquist passed away on Thursday evening, Jan. 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family: wife Robin, son Evan, daughter Emma and grandson Nathaniel. He ended his long battle with cancer in his Ferndale home, where he and Robin had lived for 40-plus years. With Robin, he created a happy and loving life on their five acres where they raised two children and had many cherished memories with their five grandchildren.

Brad was born on April 11, 1954, in Mount Vernon to Merle and Louise Youngquist. He went to Mount Vernon High School and was the photographer for the school newspaper and yearbook. After graduating in 1972, he moved to Bellingham and became a carpetlayer for Ralph’s Flooring. He met Robin at a dance in 1971 and they were married in 1974. They welcomed their son in 1983 and daughter in 1988. With his brother Brian, Brad established Northern Lime Co. in 1986. Brad later founded Northwest Lime Co. in 2002, serving Whatcom County and many other farms throughout Washington. He was well known and liked in the farming and agricultural community.

Brad was a Boy Scout leader for many years with his son’s troop. His favorite memories are of 50-mile hikes and snow caving. He helped Evan achieve Eagle Scout. Brad was an avid mariner starting from childhood in the Sea Scouts. He loved to be out on the water, exploring the San Juans, crabbing, fishing or shrimping from his boat. He was often joined by family and friends on his beach property on Whidbey Island for seafood cookouts and campouts. Great memories of Brad camping at Keystone are of him playing bartender and making wisecracks! He happily opened his home to neighbors and friends for an annual harvest party where everyone enjoyed his delicious barbecued salmon. We will always remember his quick wit and generous personality for welcoming any and all to join the gatherings.

Robin and family are grateful for the generous caregivers, teams of cancer doctors and nurses, and Hospice staff who provided care and comfort to Brad along his journey with brain cancer since his diagnosis in 2016. The family also thanks all friends and community members who gave loving support and outreach.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Louise Youngquist; brother Brian Youngquist; and uncles Don and Marvin.

He is survived by his wife, Robin; son Evan (Lanissa) Youngquist, daughter Emma; sister Sandy (Gary) Stewart; sister-in-law Christie Youngquist; grandchildren Nate, Ryder and Riley Briceno, and Aria and Jossyln Youngquist; nieces and a nephew.

Memorial arrangements will be delayed until this summer.

Brad loved daffodils. To tribute his life, please plant one in his honor.

Offer condolences online to www.sigsfuneralservices.com.