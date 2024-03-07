Brandon “B” Crabtree

Brandon “B” Colby Crabtree, age 50, of Everson, WA, passed away on March 7, 2024. He was known for his giving, loving, and supportive nature. Brandon was the successful owner and operator of A&B Rock alongside his beloved wife, Stephanie.

In his free time, Brandon enjoyed dirt biking, boating, fishing, following the NFL, and firearms. He was a man of many interests and passions. Brandon will be deeply missed by his wife Stephanie, children Samantha, Miranda, and Remi, grandchildren Lola and Baker, parents Evangeline and Tom, brother Aaron, and nephews Alex, Luke, and Cole.

Brandon attended Lynden High School and furthered his education at UTI Arizona, specializing in Diesel Mechanics. He was dedicated to his work and his family, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Brandon’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

A memorial service in honor of Brandon will be held at the Mount Baker Rotary Club located in Lynden, WA on March 16th at 2pm