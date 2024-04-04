Brian Feller, age 53, of Ferndale passed away suddenly in Ferndale on Thursday, April 4, 2024. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Daniel and Helen Feller, and Charlie and Rosalie Best, and Aunt Toni Feller.

Brian is survived by his fiance, Terri Tyler, Father Perry (Ellen) Feller, Mother Jeannie Feller, of Whatcom County; sister Glenda (Scott) Flowers of Texas; sons Joel and Ashton Feller, step-daughter Trinity (Zach) Ebel, and step-daughters Marissa and Adrianna Schuchard all of Whatcom County; and numerous other relatives.

Brian was born July 28, 1970, to Perry and Jeannie Feller in Bellingham. He attended Lynden and Nooksack schools. As a child, Brian played the violin and had his fair share of girlfriends. He enjoyed fishing, paintballing, music, concerts, animals (more specifically, Boxers), and taking his dogs for walks.

After working at Bellingham Cold Storage for many years, he was able to fulfill his dream of truck driving. He obtained his Class A CDL and drove over-the-road for two years while living in New Mexico. Upon his and Terri’s return to Whatcom County, Brian worked for NW Shippers. He enjoyed being on the road and all the places he was able to see and all the states he traveled through, but was very excited about his employment with NW Shippers and being home every night and on the weekends.

Brian was very proud of his sons and the men they were growing to be. He was also very proud of his five years of sobriety. He attended AA meetings when he was able and found a huge family of others working through addiction. Brian was loved by many, cussed out by few, and had a heart for helping others.

A convoy and celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2024, details will be shared on Sigs Funeral & Cremation website as well as on Facebook.

