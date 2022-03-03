Brian Stockton

Brian Kenneth Stockton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Hospice House. He was born on March 18, 1954 in Bellingham to parents Donald and Joyce Stockton.

Brian lived in Whatcom County all of his life and was raised on the West Hemmi Road family dairy farm.

Brian loved the farm and worked hard alongside his dad and brother, milking cows and bucking bales.

Brian was strong. He could throw bales seven or eight high and you best be ready, or you were sure to get knocked off the end of the trailer.

Brian graduated from Meridian High School, class of 1973. He was a talented three-sport athlete: football, basketball and track, and, later in life, found joy in playing golf.

Brian treasured his time spent watching his son, nieces and great nephew participate in their activities and sporting events and was an avid Mariners and Seahawks fan.

Family was Brian’s whole world and he was especially proud of his son. Over the years, and while his mind and body allowed, Brian worked for Jerstedt Lumber, S & S Concrete, Whatcom Community College, WWU Food Services and Bornstein Seafoods.

Although Brian endured mental and physical health issues throughout his life, his sense of humor remained intact.

Brian was a special person and much loved by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank those of you who were so kind and supportive of him.

Brian is survived by his mother Joyce; brother Lee (Shelly); nieces Sarah Cafarella (Jimmy) and Beth Thalhofer (Abram); many aunts, uncles and cousins; son Donnie (Audrey); and grandsons Talen and Max.

Brian was preceded in death by his father Donald E. Stockton.

A memorial service is planned on his birthday, March 18 at 11 a.m. at the Squalicum Boathouse at Zuanich Point Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Whatcom Hospice House.

The family wishes to thank all of the doctors and nurses at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical and Oncology Center and Whatcom Hospice House.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sig’s Funeral & Cremation Services.