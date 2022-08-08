Bruce Sorensen

Bruce Calvin Sorensen of Everson peacefully passed away at the age of 68 on July 19 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham.

Bruce will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

You are invited to join the family for a memorial service at Nooksack Valley Church of Christ, 6759 Oat Coles Road, Everson, on Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. The church building is not ADA accessible. Reception to follow. To read the full obituary, go to www.gilliesfuneralhome.com and look under obituaries.

Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.